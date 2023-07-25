Selector Onboards CISO to Strengthen Security Posture and Receives Key Security Certifications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, announced it has engaged Rick Bill as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). As CISO, Rick joins Selector with more than 20 years of experience operating at the intersection of cybersecurity, observability, and technical expertise. Rick was formerly the CISO of Constellis. He also held security leadership roles at Venafi, Xerox, and Time Warner Cable.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick Bill as our CISO. His addition to the team underscores Selector's dedication to solidifying its security posture," said Kannan Kothandaraman, CEO of Selector. "Rick will play a critical role in shaping the company's security strategies, overseeing risk management, and ensuring compliance with industry standards."

Recently, Selector achieved ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating the company's commitment to comprehensive organizational security and risk management. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by Prescient Security. Certification reinforces Selector's position as a trusted provider of AIOps and Observability software solutions.

ISO 27001 is a significant milestone in the company's cybersecurity efforts. "At Selector, we are focused on providing customers with an unmatched product experience, and today, that means maintaining a first-class information security program," said Rick Bill, CISO at Selector. "Our ISO 27001 certification further proves the company's dedication towards industry-recognized IT security and privacy protection."

Selector also received its SOC 2 Type II Attestation, demonstrating the company's ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance. The SOC 2 Type II audit was also performed by Prescient Security, who verified that all necessary safeguards were in place to protect customer data and that the safeguards were operational.

"The successful attainment of SOC 2 Type II certification reflects Selector's dedication and steadfast focus to the highest standards of security and privacy in every aspect of our work," said Bill.

For more information about Selector's full-stack observability and AIOps platform and to request a demo, please visit www.selector.ai.

About Selector AI 
Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai.

