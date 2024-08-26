Selector Software Recognized by Gartner for their novel AI-driven Event Intelligence Solutions

Selector named in Nine Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports spanning the I&O Operations Management,

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector AI , the leading provider of network & infrastructure AIOps, event intelligence, and observability solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in nine Gartner Hype Cycle reports for their novel AI-driven Event Intelligence Solutions. Gartner clients can read the report here:

Selector aims to eliminate the need for human involvement in preventing and resolving network and application outages.

Since coming to market in 2021, Selector has proven itself in the world's most demanding enterprise environments. The only solution that can produce instant correlated insights across any operational data, Selector delivers immediate results using purpose-built AI models and LLMs. The company now claims over 50 production deployments and is helping companies address various use cases across Observability and Monitoring, SRE, ITSM, Automation, and more.

"We believe that being recognized by Gartner validates our innovative approach to event intelligence and its transformative impact on enterprise operations," said Kannan Kothandaraman, CEO of Selector AI. "Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible by merging monitoring, observability, and AIOps into a single platform. Selector's event intelligence provides correlation across network, infrastructure, and application telemetry, identifying the root cause to help facilitate remediation."

Event intelligence represents a significant advancement in data analytics and operational management. According to the Hype Cycle for Monitoring and Observability (July, 2024) , Gartner states, "Event intelligence solutions apply machine learning (ML) and data analytics techniques to classify and cluster cross-domain events in near real-time, at scale, and in ways that can exceed human capacity. The resulting insights can augment human analysis, accelerate human response, or automate a process to resolve issues."

Event intelligence solutions deliver value through:

Agility and productivity: By reducing alert fatigue through identification and correlation of related events, operators can focus on fewer, more critical events.

Service availability and triage cost: By reducing the time and effort required to identify root causes and augmenting, accelerating or automating remediation.

Increased value from monitoring tools: By unifying events from siloed tools and learning actionable event patterns across domains.

"Operational efficiency and rapid incident detection are the most significant challenges facing our IT today, a massive hurdle that every organization faces," said Kevin Kamel, Vice President of Product Management at Selector AI. "With Selector's correlation, RCA, and automation capabilities, operations teams can break free from reactive firefighting, pivot to proactive quality initiatives, and focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences."

About Selector AI

Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai .

