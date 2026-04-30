Selerix and RightPath Benefits Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen ACA Compliance for High-Turnover Workforces

Collaboration Combines Industry-Leading Benefits Administration and Compliance Technology with Specialized Benefits Expertise

PLANO, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selerix, a leading provider of benefits administration and ACA compliance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with RightPath Benefits, an independent benefits broker specializing in high-turnover industries. Through this collaboration, RightPath Benefits will leverage Selerix's Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting and compliance solutions to deliver accurate, reliable, and fully compliant support to its clients navigating ACA requirements.

The partnership brings together Selerix's comprehensive benefits and compliance technology with RightPath Benefits' deep expertise serving industries such as staffing, security, retail, and hospitality. Together, the organizations are committed to helping employers deliver effective benefits programs while simplifying ACA compliance and delivering clarity and confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Employers with fluctuating staffing levels and high employee turnover face unique challenges in tracking eligibility, managing variable-hour employees, and meeting ACA reporting obligations. Even small errors can lead to significant financial penalties and administrative strain. Selerix combines advanced reporting technology with expert-driven service, offering ongoing oversight, regulatory guidance, and hands-on support to help prevent penalties and reduce administrative burden.

"At Selerix, our mission is to provide compliance solutions that deliver both precision and peace of mind," said Jasper Purvis, Vice President of Partnerships at Selerix. "Partnering with RightPath Benefits allows us to extend our expertise to employers operating in high-turnover, variable-hour environments where benefits administration and ACA compliance can be particularly challenging. Together, we're providing a unified, proactive approach that helps organizations stay compliant and avoid costly penalties."

By aligning RightPath's specialized benefits expertise with Selerix's integrated benefits administration and compliance platform, the partnership reinforces a shared commitment to accuracy, accountability, and long-term regulatory success for employers nationwide. Selerix's advanced ACA compliance capabilities and dedicated team of experts will enable RightPath Benefits to further strengthen its consultative, client-focused approach by integrating compliance seamlessly into broader benefits strategies.

"As the leader in providing benefits to high-turnover, hourly-wage workforces, RightPath understands how difficult it is to properly track and determine eligibility in these environments," said Aaron Lesher, CEO of RightPath Benefits. "We're also keenly aware of the consequences of getting it wrong. Selerix has a proven track record of getting it right, which is exactly why we are proud to be partners."

About Selerix

Selerix is an industry-leading benefits administration provider for both core and voluntary benefits. Its solution combines a flexible benefits admin platform with a commitment to providing best-in-class client service. In addition, the Selerix platform includes ACA reporting and employee engagement to deliver a fully featured, all-in-one package. Trusted by brokers, carriers, over 26,000 employer groups, and 14 million individuals, the Selerix mission is to deliver benefits administration solutions that actually benefit employees. To learn more, visit selerix.com.

About RightPath Benefits

RightPath Benefits helps staffing firms and other employers with high-turnover and contingent workforces deliver effective, affordable employee benefits and proven ACA compliance strategies. Founded by industry veteran Aaron Lesher after more than 25 years in employee benefits, RightPath was built to solve the challenges traditional benefits models create for hourly and contingent workforces. With deep experience designing benefits for high-turnover environments, our team focuses on integrity, transparency, and long-term client partnerships. From ACA strategy and compliance guidance to customized benefit administration and vetted partner solutions, RightPath helps employers reduce risk, control costs, and support recruiting and retention with confidence.

Media Contacts

For RightPath Benefits:

Marco Nunez

[email protected]

For Selerix:

Jill Crawford

[email protected]

SOURCE Selerix