Selerix Appoints Debra Squyres as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Operating Executive Brings 30+ Years of Leadership Experience Driving Client Success, and Scaling High-Growth Organizations

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Selerix, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration and ACA compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Debra Squyres as Chief Operating Officer. Squyres, who previously served as a strategic consultant to Selerix, joins the company full time and will be responsible for leading operations and supporting the company's continued growth and integration efforts.

Debra Squyres

Squyres brings more than three decades of executive leadership across human resources, operations, and client experience. She has held senior leadership roles at organizations including TriNet, Namely, and Sequoia Consulting, where she helped guide companies through periods of rapid growth, organizational transformation, and IPO readiness. Over the course of her career, Squyres has led global teams of more than 450 professionals and delivered measurable results, including scaling revenue up to 35x, improving client retention, and driving meaningful advancements in customer experience and operational efficiency.

Over the past several months, Squyres has worked closely with Selerix's leadership team in an advisory capacity, supporting the integration of recent acquisitions, including Steele Benefits, SyncStream and The Benefits eXpert, and strengthening operational alignment across the organization.

"Debra has made an immediate impact at Selerix, and we're thrilled to welcome her as our Chief Operating Officer," said Tim Pratte, CEO of Selerix. "Debra's track record leading large, global teams and rare combination of operational rigor, people leadership, and executional focus will be critical as we continue to scale our platform and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

"From the beginning, my approach has been simple: get in the arena and do the work alongside the team," said Squyres. "Selerix is at a pivotal moment as we focus on driving a new level of operational excellence and customer experience, and I'm excited to partner with leadership and our client success teams to build on the strong foundation already in place. I've long believed that exceptional client experiences are enabled by exceptional team experiences, and as COO, I look forward to further strengthening our operations, client experience and organizational design to support scalable, predictable growth."

About Selerix

Selerix turns benefits into a connected, year-round experience that employees can understand. Our powerful, all-in-one, AI-enhanced platform streamlines enrollment, boosts data accuracy, and empowers employees with smart decision-support tools and personalized benefits education. From ACA compliance to seamless benefits communication, we simplify complex benefits and HR processes. Trusted by brokers, carriers, and 26,000+ employers serving 14 million enrollees, including 1 in 4 U.S. companies that count on Selerix for ACA, Selerix delivers a flexible, intuitive solution and best-in-class service that takes the hassle out of benefits management. Ready to simplify benefits? Learn more at selerix.com.

Media Contact:

Jill Crawford

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SOURCE Selerix