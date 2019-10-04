Self-driving System Provider DeepRoute Raises $50m Round of Funding

DeepRoute is a full-stack solution provider focusing on L4 autonomous driving with a global presence. The research centers are located in Shenzhen, Beijing and Silicon Valley. Our core technology team consists of graduates and PhD graduates of the top universities around the world, such as Tsinghua University, Peking University, University of Cambridge, Columbia University, Carnegie Mellon University. DeepRoute.ai also have talented schientific researchers who had worked at major technology companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Ford, Intel, General Motors, Cruise, Baidu, Huawei and Tencent. Our technicians manage the whole R&D chain of autonomous driving, including sensing, HD Map and location, planning and control, hardware system, infrastructure, simulator, cloud computing and storage.

DeepRoute is growing fast-paced. It has cooperated with one of the leading OEMs to provide Full-stack Self-Driving System, and also collaborated with other automobile manufacturer to provide self-driving operation fleet.

DeepRoute will support vehicle platooning technology to leading OEMs, and also provide self-driving robo-taxi service during exhibition events.

Accurate interpretation of the surroundings is important for a self-driving system. In self-driving algorithm, DeepRoute developed the early sensor fusion perception technology known as Early fusion. After the synchronization of time and location, the original data is fused. The output and correlation information between sensors is then integrated, which can stabilize the surrounding dynamic and static objects. DeepRoute's planning algorithm plans the most feasible and safest route according to the semantic maps and random scenarios. The planning algorithm is also able to plan the time to turn, select the lane, make decision at crossroads, and achieve other driving behaviors efficiently. Based on deep learning, our control algorithm combines the advantages of traditional control algorithm, and perfectly resolves the control problems under complex and even extreme scenarios.

In terms of design, all the sensors of the DeepRoute's Self-driving Vehicle are housed in a sleek rooftop with an aesthetically pleasing design, and the height of the roof box is lower than 31 cm. The slim model is also better for mass production. The roof box has a water-proof design and is easy to be assembled and disassembled. It also supports different brands and types of sensor, hence it can be customized according to the specific requirements of the program.

We set up a screen above the dashboard and behind the front-seat to visualize the self-driving system, letting the back-up driver and the passenger see the running state of the self-driving system and making the passenger more assured.

In terms of the function, with DeepRoute's L4 Full-stack Self-Driving System, the passenger is able to travel between two arbitrary points. The system can accomplish all driving operations and deliberate the driver's hands. DeepRoute's Self-Driving System is more like a human driver. When the passenger changes the destination during the journey, the system can plan a new route at real-time and carry the passenger to the destination safely.

In terms of safety, DeepRoute adopts redundant solution for the self-driving system. DeepRoute's self-driving system can also be used for logistics, which lower the huge labor costs. Combined with V2V technology, the system can also recognize vehicle platooning, decreasing oil consumption during the logistics.

With the hope that more consumers can enjoy such travel experience, DeepRoute is researching and developing the required sensors to decrease the costs and speed up the mass production.

