Selling 215 - Made in Philly TV Series Spotlights Philadelphia on REAL Shows Network

News provided by

REAL Shows Network

Dec 11, 2025, 10:16 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Selling 215 - Made in Philly, a new locally hosted series in Philadelphia, PA, to its lineup. Hosted by local real estate leader Craig Lerch and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team, the show shines a spotlight on the people, places, and stories that define the Philadelphia community.

Continue Reading
Selling 215 Logo 800x800
Selling 215 Logo 800x800

The series captures the spirit of Philadelphia by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Craig Lerch highlighting notable neighborhoods, celebrating local businesses, and spotlighting the people shaping life in the 215.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Selling 215 - Made in Philly gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Philadelphia, PA. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, the series focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment.

About REAL Shows Network
REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show showcasing their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Chasing Palms TV Series Spotlights Palm Springs on REAL Shows Network

Chasing Palms TV Series Spotlights Palm Springs on REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added a new locally hosted...
REAL Shows Network Launches New National TV Platform for Real Estate and Lifestyle Storytelling

REAL Shows Network Launches New National TV Platform for Real Estate and Lifestyle Storytelling

REAL Shows Network (RSN), a national TV platform for real estate and lifestyle storytelling created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Real Estate

Real Estate

Television

Television

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics