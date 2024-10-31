Selling and building now: Rare new enclave Avadene at Las Colinas in established community near Dallas offers sleek luxury homes that reinterpret architectural classics

Just 20 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes from Fort Worth, Avadene at Las Colinas is a premium gated community with just 73 homesites across 22 peaceful acres. Its thoughtful amenities include walking paths, pickleball courts and a convenient mail center. At the corner of Las Colinas Boulevard and La Villita Boulevard, Avadene at Las Colinas is remarkably close to all area airports, Interstate 635, state highways 114 and 161 and a wide range of pursuits, including the mixed-use Water Street development, the Toyota Music Factory area, the Las Colinas Country Club, the Nelson Golf & Sports Club and the master-planned Campion Trails greenbelt.

Avadene at Las Colinas is the creation of Mark Alexander, president of Alexander Hunt Distinct Homes and Alexander Homes Development Company. Each custom home is a generous 4,000 to 6,000 square feet, with energy-efficient features, floor-to-ceiling windows, elegant ceiling treatments, custom cabinetry, a gourmet kitchen with Thermador appliances, luxurious outdoor living and a range of features that may include a main-floor primary suite, temperature-controlled wine room and upstairs entertaining lounge with fireplace and wet bar. Each offers four or five spacious bedrooms with private baths.

The architecture of each home is refreshingly unique — a sleek, clean-lined take on one of several desirable global styles, from historic to contemporary, including Modern Tudor, Spanish Modern, French Provincial and Santa Barbara Modern. The rich materials used in the homes range from limestone, stucco and hand-cut stone to roofs of slate, tile and standing-seam metal.

The first two handcrafted homes are underway, estimated to be completed by the end of 2024:

315 Regal Lane, a Modern Tudor at 4,171 square feet, featuring four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths, library, wine/coffee lounge, appliance pantry, game room with lounge and kitchenette, covered outdoor living with kitchen, dog run and three-car garage; $2,570,000

314 Regal Lane, in a contemporary French Provincial style, at 4,434 square feet and offering four bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths, wine room, appliance pantry, game room with lounge and wet bar, covered outdoor living and two-car garage; $2,495,000

Living in Las Colinas is unlike anywhere else. Home to the offices of more than 50 Fortune 500 companies, its central location gives its residents easy access to all of North Texas, including unlimited choices for dining, shopping and entertainment.

Avadene at Las Colinas is at 7200 Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, Texas, 75039. Lots are selling briskly, ranging in size from 7,500 to 17,000 square feet and beginning at $407,000. Homes begin at $2 million. Expert real estate advisor Michelle Daniel (214-215-0001; [email protected]) of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is the exclusive representative. For complete information, including renderings, floor plans and features, explore avadene.com and briggsfreeman.com.

LINKS

www.avadene.com

www.briggsfreeman.com

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

