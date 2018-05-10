Selling Power Features Carew International on Top Sales Training Companies List for Eighth Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carew International, a leading provider of sales training and professional development programs, has been included on Selling Power's 2018 list of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies. Carew has earned a spot on the prestigious list every year since its inception in 2011. The list appears in the May 2018 issue of Selling Power magazine.

Carew CEO Jeff Seeley

Selling Power magazine editors say the companies on the 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best potential to help sales teams improve their performance and remain competitive in any selling environment. The main criteria used when selecting the companies on this year's list include: depth and breadth of training offered, innovative offerings (special training courses, methodology or delivery methods), contributions to the sales-training market and strength of client satisfaction.

"It is gratifying to be consistently recognized among the best sales training companies, and an honor the Carew team does not take lightly," stated Carew CEO Jeff Seeley. "We are dedicated to continuous innovation – updating and improving our programs, expanding training and delivery options, and above all, staying true to our mission and the individualized attention our customers expect," said Seeley. "At the end of the day, all that our customers care about are results…dramatic performance improvement to drive dramatic revenue and profit growth. I believe this recognition reflects that reality. "

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is a key area of competitive differentiation for B2B sales teams. "To compete today, B2B sales leaders must invest in the right kind of sales training for their teams," says Gschwandtner. "Most salespeople are weakest in the area of selling skills, and improvements can make a huge difference in revenue achievement."

About Carew International

Carew International is a leader in the professional development industry, providing innovative, high-impact solutions for performance improvement with sales training, sales leadership training, customer service training, inside sales training and negotiations training. For more than 40 years, Carew has upheld its mission to create value, support dramatic bottom-line results and act as a strategic asset to customers worldwide. Carew International is a privately-owned company headquartered in Cincinnati. For more information on Carew development programs, or upcoming sales training events, contact us at 800.227.3977, info@carew.com, or visit us online.

