Semaglutide Reduced Risk for Major Kidney Disease Events by 24% for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Kidney Disease

American Diabetes Association Symposium Showcases New Potential Solution for Patients at High-Risk of Kidney Outcomes

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, findings from the landmark FLOW trial, the first dedicated kidney outcomes trial with a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist were reported, demonstrating semaglutide significantly reduces the risk of major kidney disease events and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. New data presented here also highlighted the likely benefits of combined therapy with SGLT2 inhibitors. The results were presented at a symposium at the American Diabetes Association's® (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, FL, and were simultaneously published in Nature Medicine.

Kidney disease impacts an estimated 37 million Americans including nearly 15% of the adult population. Diabetes is a major risk factor for kidney disease, and approximately one in three American adults with diabetes have chronic kidney disease. The trial aimed to evaluate if semaglutide, a once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist, would mitigate kidney outcomes and death.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled international trial enrolled 3,533 participants with a median follow-up period of 3.4 years. The trial compared injectable semaglutide (1.0 mg) once weekly with a placebo as an adjunct to the standard of care for the prevention of major kidney outcomes, specifically kidney failure, substantial loss of kidney function, and death from kidney or cardiovascular causes.

Participants who received semaglutide experienced a 24% risk reduction of the composite primary endpoint, including kidney outcomes and death due to cardiovascular and kidney causes, compared to those who received a placebo. In addition, the secondary endpoints showed significant improvements with semaglutide, including a slower estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a test that measures your level of kidney function and determines your stage of kidney disease, slope of 1.16 ml/min/1.73m2/year, a reduction of major cardiovascular events by 18%, and a reduction of the risk of all-cause death by 20%.

"This is a patient population at high-risk of severe kidney outcomes. Despite existing treatment options, there is still a clear unmet need for this group," said Richard E. Pratley, MD, Medical Director at the AdventHealth Diabetes Institute Orlando, FL, and co-chair of the FLOW trial. "The findings from the FLOW trial have the potential to change the disease course of these high-risk patients and pave the way for new treatment strategies, offering hope to millions of patients globally."

The authors of this study note new research will follow in 2024 and 2025, looking into clinically relevant areas to address the unmet needs of this patient population.

Research presentation details:

Dr. Pratley and colleagues will present the findings at the following symposium:

Symposium:

The First Dedicated Kidney Outcome Trial with a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist—Once-Weekly Semaglutide and the FLOW Trial Results

The First Dedicated Kidney Outcome Trial with a GLP-1 Receptor Agonist—Once-Weekly Semaglutide and the FLOW Trial Results Presented on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 1:30 PM EDT

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 84th Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in Orlando, FL on June 21-24.

