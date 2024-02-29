Semarchy Recognized as a Customers' Choice in 2024 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer"

Leading master data management solution recognized by users on Gartner Peer Insights

PHOENIX, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy , a master data management (MDM) and data integration leader, has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Master Data Management Solutions.

The Gartner Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is the upper-right quadrant. As of 1 Feb. 2024, Semarchy has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 for the Master Data Management Solutions market, with high ratings for Deployment Experience (4.5), Product Capabilities (4.6), Sales Experience (4.7) and Support Experience (4.9) based on 39 reviews.

Semarchy takes a hands-on approach to supporting client's data lifecycle journey. By being involved through every stage of the process — from initial planning and configuration to roll-out and post-implementation strategy and evolution — Semarchy aims to simplify the traditionally complex MDM adoption process.

"At Semarchy, we firmly believe that great data starts with great people. Implementing a successful data management strategy takes more than just software — it requires tapping into the right expertise and experience every step of the way," said Brett Hansen, CGO at Semarchy. "Semarchy supports customers with tools and experts that empower throughout their data lifecycle. The resources are unique supporting not only implementation, but intimately partnering to understand the organization's strategic data objective and provide continual support and enablement. In fact, in 2023 nearly 200 next phase projects were successfully implemented by customers with Semarchy support."

Semarchy recently launched its Acceleration Toolkit to help organizations build the business case for MDM, increase adoption and confidence, and accelerate time-to-value. Semarchy's experts work closely with each client to build a custom proof of concept featuring the client's own data and use cases. In just one month, clients can test Semarchy's solution with their own hands and see the value it will bring to their organization. The Acceleration Toolkit demonstrates Semarchy's commitment to delivering rapid time-to-value. It's one of the many ways Semarchy goes above and beyond to serve its customers and ensure MDM success.

"We recently had a large internal problem that had nothing to do with them but required some changes to our configuration of xDM, which deviated from their standard. Nonetheless, they patiently and diligently worked with us through the issue and got us to the other side and just chalked it all up to support / customer relations and billed us nothing. Again, it's vendors like these you want with you when chips are down (and that deliver a strong product the rest of the time)," said one Semarchy customer .

To learn more about Semarchy, visit www.semarchy.com .

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Master Data Management Solutions, Peer Contributors, 23 February 2024

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Semarchy

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com .

Media Contact:

Kelsey O'Shaughnessy

BLASTmedia for Semarchy

317.806.1900

[email protected]

SOURCE Semarchy