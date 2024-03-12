Semarchy Releases Data Intelligence Solution Enabling Organizations to Unlock New Insights and Drive Data Impact

Only 25% of data professionals believe their organization's strategic decisions are data-driven

PHOENIX, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semarchy , a master data management (MDM) and data integration leader, today announced the launch of its Data Intelligence solution, designed to collaboratively govern and improve data from assets to initiatives with activated metadata. A natural extension of MDM, Data Intelligence is the next evolution for organizations seeking to understand the entire lineage of their data — where it is coming from and who has access to it.

"Data governance has always been about control, mandates and compliance, but data intelligence is about empowerment," said Hervé Chapron, Chief Executive Officer. "With this solution, organizations can collaboratively enable, measure and improve data assets to deliver business value, which we see as a major pain point for business leaders interfacing with data today."

Semarchy recently surveyed 155 enterprise data professionals about the role data analytics plays in their organization's business strategy and how they value data intelligence.

Alarmingly, only 25% of respondents believe their organization's strategic decisions are data-driven. Respondents cited the following as key reasons they cannot leverage data intelligence today:

Overwhelming volumes of organizational data.

Friction capturing insights.

Lack of a single source of truth.

Data accuracy and quality concerns.

"Many organizations don't have the talent or expertise in-house to dig through the data and manually pull out key insights. With our data intelligence solution, we help organizations eliminate these challenges by enabling faster decision-making, increased security and better data quality," said Chapron.

"Knowledge about where, how, and when to leverage clean, correct, contextual, and mastered data is a core tenet of a strong data culture in digital business, requiring intelligence about data and collaboration among data workers," said Stewart Bond, vice president of Data Intelligence and Integration software research at IDC. "Semarchy's new Data Intelligence solution's focus on simplicity and intuitive user experiences is key to accelerating adoption and fostering collaboration between business and IT, ensuring that everyone in the company is better equipped to access and leverage data effectively."

The company also unveiled its GenAI Enrichers plugins, which offer simple, native integration in xDM for hosted LLM models. With simple API key activation, customers gain immediate access to GenAI capabilities to enrich master data, with support for customized data-driven prompts and structured output. Targeted services include OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Google AI, Amazon Bedrock and Mistral.

Today's news follows Semarchy's recent announcement of its Acceleration Toolkit , which helps organizations build the business case for MDM, increase adoption and confidence, and accelerate time-to-value.

To learn more about Semarchy, visit www.semarchy.com .

About Semarchy

Semarchy, a leader in the data integration and master data management markets, enables organizations to rapidly generate business value from their data. Its unified platform enables organizations of any size to quickly discover, govern, manage, integrate and visualize critical information scattered across applications. Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com .

