Sembix Launches Sembix CaveMapper™: Automated IVR Discovery and AWS Connect Deployment

New SaaS platform maps legacy IVR phone trees in hours, generates digital twins, and deploys production-ready contact flows to Amazon Connect

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sembix today announced Sembix CaveMapper™, a SaaS platform that automates the discovery, replication, and deployment of legacy IVR systems to AWS.

Designed for enterprise IT teams, systems integrators, and contact center leaders, Sembix CaveMapper™ eliminates the manual effort required to understand and migrate complex IVR environments. The platform automatically maps an organization's existing IVR system and generates a verified, production-ready implementation in Amazon Connect.

Sembix CaveMapper™ uses AI-driven call automation to navigate live IVR systems, capturing every menu, prompt, and routing path to produce a complete and accurate system map in hours. It then translates that logic into Amazon Connect and validates the output before deployment, ensuring the migrated system behaves as expected.

"IVR migration is typically time-consuming, manual, and difficult to validate," said Danny Weldon, Founder of Sembix. "Sembix CaveMapper™ gives teams a faster, more reliable way to understand existing systems and deploy them to AWS without guesswork."

Sembix CaveMapper™:

Accelerates migrations by reducing IVR discovery and rebuild timelines from weeks to hours

by reducing IVR discovery and rebuild timelines from weeks to hours Eliminates manual documentation and reduce errors during implementation

and reduce errors during implementation Validates system behavior before going live with a verified digital twin

before going live with a verified digital twin Deploys directly to Amazon Connect with production-ready configurations

The platform supports large-scale IVR modernization efforts across industries with complex contact center environments, including banking, healthcare, government, telecommunications, and insurance.

Sembix CaveMapper™ enables teams to move faster, reduce delivery risk, and bring consistency to IVR migration projects—while maintaining full ownership of their AWS infrastructure.

Availability

Sembix CaveMapper™ is available now to systems integrator partners, with general availability planned for Q2 2026. To learn more or request a demo, visit sembix.ai.

About Sembix

Sembix builds AI-powered tools for enterprise contact center transformation. For more information, visit sembix.ai.

For more information, visit https://sembix.ai.

AWS, Amazon Connect, Amazon Lex, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Transcribe are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

John Flaherty

832.567.5440

[email protected]

SOURCE Sembix LLC