Seminole Hard Rock Casino Named Official Miami World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter

Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood, a Premiere Gaming and Entertainment Destination, to Amplify Fan Energy During the FIFA World Cup 2026™

MIAMI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee today announced a landmark collaboration naming Seminole Hard Rock Casino as an Official Miami World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter, strengthening Miami's platform as a global destination for sport, culture, and world-class entertainment.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee names Seminole Hard Rock Casino as an Official Miami World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter Seminole Hard Rock Casino will create memorable fan experiences in Miami that capture the energy and global spirit of the FIFA World Cup

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 unites the world together through sport, and the team at Seminole Hard Rock Casino could not be prouder to welcome fans to Florida as an Official Miami World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, and member of the Miami Host Committee Board of Directors. "With our destination minutes from the local excitement at Miami Stadium, we are uniquely positioned to extend the fandom beyond the pitch and make the experience extraordinary for those traveling to South Florida for the tournament."

As an Official Miami World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, Seminole Hard Rock Casino will be present at the FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami at Bayfront Park, hosting an immersive pop-up experience where fans can engage with the brand, sign up for the Unity Rewards program, win prizes, and interact with the Seminole Hard Rock Casino through surprise promotions and live entertainment. The activation will run throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™ period, from June 13 to July 5, 2026.

By offering a vibrant, high-energy environment that reflects the diversity and international spirit of South Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Casino will contribute to a complete and memorable FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience for visitors and residents alike at its landmark Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood. The award-winning property is internationally recognized for its iconic skyline, expansive gaming floor, award-winning dining concepts, and renowned Hard Rock Live performance venue. The Seminole Hard Rock Casino location will play an active role in supporting the Miami Host Committee's Mobility Plan, including its expanded shuttle network, to enhance transportation access to the Miami Stadium.

During the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood will host a curated lineup of themed events, live entertainment, and fan-focused programming designed to extend the excitement of the tournament beyond the stadium.

In addition, Seminole Hard Rock Casino will feature a branded presence across official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami activities through on-site experiences and collaborative initiatives aligned with tournament celebrations.

"Seminole Hard Rock Casino has always been about bringing people together through the power of music, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment & Brand Management for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "As soccer fans gather in Florida for the FIFA World Cup 2026, we are thrilled to be part of the celebration and to create memorable fan experiences in Miami that capture the energy and global spirit of this historic event."

"Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 is about more than matches, it is about creating a complete destination experience for fans," said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee. "Seminole Hard Rock Casino's leadership in hospitality, live entertainment, and gaming will play an important role in energizing the region and extending the celebration throughout South Florida, helping us deliver an unforgettable experience for fans from around the world."

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to delivering a dynamic and inclusive tournament atmosphere while generating lasting economic and cultural impact for South Florida. By combining the global stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Miami with one of the region's most iconic entertainment destinations, Miami continues to elevate its role as a Host City unlike any other in the world.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee

Working in partnership with FIFA and associated sports and municipal entities, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee was established to maximize opportunities and deliver an unmatched FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience that creates enduring economic, social, recreational, and cultural opportunities in communities throughout Miami-Dade County.

SOURCE Hard Rock International