Seminole Hard Rock Named Top "Employer of Choice" in Gaming Industry; One in Three Respondents Ranked It Highest Among 34 Brick and Mortar Casino Companies With First Place Finish Five of the Past Six Years

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Gaming Industry Executives have once again voted Seminole Hard Rock as the top "Employer of Choice" in the gaming industry, according to results of the latest Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey, which rated 34 casino companies or standalone casinos. Nearly one-third of 1,064 unique casino gaming industry executives ranked it as their top pick among brick and mortar casino companies. Seminole Hard Rock has held the survey's top spot for five out of the past six years.

For the second year in a row, Hard Rock Online Casino was voted "Employer of Choice" among 29 iGaming and Mobile Sports Betting Organizations.

According to the survey, which was conducted online for a six week period from September through October 26, 2020, 33 percent of all respondents ranked Seminole Hard Rock as their employer of choice. The outcome was not close; the second place Employer of Choice received just over 20 percent of the votes. Third place received slightly more than seven percent.

Survey respondents were asked to list their top two employers of interest. In previous years, respondents were asked to name their top three employers of interest. The survey is produced jointly by Bristol Associates, Inc., and Spectrum Gaming Group. This outcome marks the 20th Annual Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey.

This year's results and the overall winning streak of Seminole Hard Rock are strong evidence of a positive workplace reputation of both Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International, which was acquired by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in 2007 and shares its Hollywood, Fla., corporate offices with the headquarters for Seminole Gaming. Hard Rock executives also credited their industry-leading "Safe + Sound" program for boosting the company's reputation among many important audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to being named "Employer of Choice" in the Gaming Industry, Seminole Hard Rock and Hard Rock International have racked up multiple recent awards, including Land Based Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards in late 2020. Others include a First Place J.D. Power Award for Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains, as well as a trio of employment related awards from Forbes, which ranked Hard Rock among America's Best Large Employers, America's Best Employers for Women and America's Best Employers for Diversity.

A complete copy of the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey results may be obtained on line at https://www.bristolassoc.com/casino-gaming/our-scope/survey/

"These latest results are proof of the exceptional working environment we have created for team members at our Seminole Hard Rock and Hard Rock-branded casinos, as well as our Hard Rock Online Casino," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming, Chairman of Hard Rock International and Chairman of Hard Rock Digital. "The recognition means a great deal, given the many outstanding gaming industry companies included in the survey."

According to Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group, "As we have noted in the survey results, leadership requires an added focus on retaining and motivating talent, and you have to listen to your people and respond to their needs and aspirations. To be a leader over a span of years requires a strong culture that listens, motivates, rewards and responds to your people."

The annual survey is conducted online and represents a sampling of casino and gaming executives from across North America. According to Spectrum Gaming Group and Bristol Associates, the survey is designed to ensure that the respondents have worked in the casino and gaming industry and that no one is surveyed more than once.

About Seminole Gaming:

Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida casino locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020; an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as the Top Employer in the Travel, Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment industry in Forbes' list of America's Best Large Employers. In 2020, Hard Rock was named one of Forbes' Top Employers for Women and Best Places to Work for Diversity. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

