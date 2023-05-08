Seminole Hard Rock Recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for Third Consecutive Year

Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal honor the iconic entertainment and hospitality brand as one of 2023's top private companies in the U.S.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is delighted to announce that Seminole Hard Rock has been selected as a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. The program honors and recognizes outstanding private companies around the globe and the achievements of their management teams on an annual basis. In 2021, Seminole Hard Rock became the first privately-owned gaming company to earn the designation of a U.S. Best Managed Company, making 2023 the third consecutive year the honor has been bestowed.

"We are honored to be recognized three years in a row as a U.S. Best Managed Company," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "We strive to provide the best working environment for all of our team members, which leads to exceptional experiences for all our guests."

Across the globe, countless private companies compete annually for this designation in their respective countries. Each company is subjected to a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. Seminole Hard Rock is honored to share this mark of excellence once again with this year's class of honorees.

For more information on the US Best Managed Companies program, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com. Additional information on Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com and www.theseminolecasinos.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming:

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino enterprises for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming is currently the only gaming company to have an investment grade from all three primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Corporation (Baa2) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

About the Best Managed Companies Program:

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International