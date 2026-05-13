Semos Cloud Becomes the First AI-Native ISV on the SAP Business AI Platform with 24 Production Agents for People and Culture Intelligence

The release brings to market three connected innovations: 24 production AI agents across employee experience, social recognition, manager and talent development, and total rewards; Semos IQ, a new AI-native engagement layer surfacing 50+ behavioral signals and interoperable with SAP Joule and other enterprise copilots; and a new generation of autonomous HR programs that translate customer intent into running programs grounded in real data, shipping through 2026.

"Enterprise customers want AI agents that run on the same platform as their people data and live in the same governance model as the rest of their SAP estate," said Filip Misovski, Chief Executive Officer, Semos Cloud. "Building natively on the SAP Business AI Platform was the only way to make that real. With Semos IQ, autonomous programs, and 150+ customers already relying on our solutions today, we are delivering an AI-native release that closes the white spaces SAP customers have been asking us to fill."

The First AI-Native ISV on the SAP Business AI Platform

The 24 agents cover four operational categories aligned to where People and Culture work happen every day.

Social Recognition & Rewards. Recognition, rewards, and celebrations native to the HCM, with AI raising message quality at the moment of recognition. Recognition, Nomination, Voting, Celebration, Redemption, and Earn Points agents, plus the Message Quality Indicator.

Recognition, rewards, and celebrations native to the HCM, with AI raising message quality at the moment of recognition. Recognition, Nomination, Voting, Celebration, Redemption, and Earn Points agents, plus the Message Quality Indicator. EX, Listening & Communications. Broadcast reach including deskless workers, lifecycle and pulse surveys, sentiment analysis, and EX intelligence that turns responses into coaching moments. Communications, Survey Generation, Survey Analysis, Conversational Listening, and Employee Engagement agents.

Broadcast reach including deskless workers, lifecycle and pulse surveys, sentiment analysis, and EX intelligence that turns responses into coaching moments. Communications, Survey Generation, Survey Analysis, Conversational Listening, and Employee Engagement agents. Manager Effectiveness & Development. Manager-facing agents that augment leaders with real-time work signals, contextual coaching, and team development insights. Meeting (with Signals Engine), Feedback, Company, Culture, HRBP, Coaching, Career & Growth, and Skills agents.

Manager-facing agents that augment leaders with real-time work signals, contextual coaching, and team development insights. Meeting (with Signals Engine), Feedback, Company, Culture, HRBP, Coaching, Career & Growth, and Skills agents. Total Rewards, Benefits & Pay Equity. Total rewards planning, benefits coordination, peer benchmarking at the moment of decision, and continuous pay transparency compliance ahead of the EU directive in June 2026. Rewards and Benefits agents, Pay Transparency, What-If Simulator, AI-Assisted Remediation, and compensation intelligence.

Semos agents are designed to run on the SAP Business AI Platform, using SAP BTP and AI services, Joule interoperability, and a governed data foundation powered by BDC, HANA Cloud and Knowledge Graph capabilities.

Instead of operating as disconnected AI features, every agent works from shared enterprise context across recognition, rewards, communications, listening, teams, and HR data. This allows Semos agents to understand relationships, recommend the right actions, and execute with governance, security, and auditability built in.

For SAP customers, this means AI agents that are enterprise-ready from day one: connected, secure, auditable, and aligned with the systems they already trust.

Read how Semos Cloud's AI-native engagement layer supports SAP customers.

Semos Cloud is one of 27 partners selected by SAP to promote validated AI agents at SAP Sapphire through the Agent race initiative, presenting 24 use cases across People and Culture Intelligence.

Semos IQ, new engagement layer, early access at Sapphire.

Semos IQ is a new engagement layer and app that combines a native AI experience with the full Semos suite, consumable on any device. The underlying products and data model carry over. Semos IQ surfaces 50+ behavioral signals from the People and Culture Intelligence suite directly in the user's flow of work, including recognition gaps across teams, meeting sentiment shifts captured by the Meeting Agent, and communications engagement decline against an employee's personal baseline. From these signals, Semos agents do the work with the human always in the loop. Semos IQ is interoperable by design and works alongside SAP Joule, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Claude, and other enterprise copilots.

Learn more about Semos IQ.

Autonomous HR programs, introduced at Sapphire, shipping through 2026. A new capability that takes work away from HR administrators while providing proactive suggestions, best practices, and continuous program improvements. The customer describes the intent. The platform translates it into a running program grounded in actual data and configurations. Agents execute the program, monitor outcomes, and adapt as it runs. Three programs being introduced and shipping through 2026: an Autonomous Recognition Program for Frontline Workers (shift-aware, multilingual, team-lead facilitated); an Autonomous Onboarding Communications Program (cohort-pattern based, with escalation when integration health drops); and an Autonomous Engagement Campaign Program (turning listening signals into coaching journeys and intelligent nudges).

The enablement layer underneath, SAP HANA Knowledge Graph, in joint development with SAP teams, makes relationships between customer data, configurations, and behavioral signals explicit, governed, and reusable. It is what allows Semos IQ to surface meaningful signals and autonomous programs to translate intent into running programs. MCP Servers and A2A open access and integration with SAP Joule, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Claude, and third-party agents in the customer's enterprise stack.

Customer Momentum and Industry Recognition

Semos Cloud serves more than 150 enterprise customers and 2 million active users globally, across over 170 countries. Recent live deployments include Ericsson Nikola Tesla, Discovery Silver in Canada, HSBC in the MEA region, and a global professional services organization that is preparing to launch a revamped recognition and rewards program for 200,000 employees. Semos solutions also run internally at SAP, where SAP Appreciate and SAP CommsHub power HR, IT, and executive recognition and communications across the company.

Customers typically reach 80% workforce adoption within 90 days, with up to 5X year-over-year uplift in measured engagement signals. Implementation CSAT averages 97%; G2 and Capterra ratings average 4.7 and 4.8.

Semos Cloud holds SAP Spotlight+ Partner status, eight years of continuous SAP certification on SAP BTP, and received Built with SAP Business AI certification this year. In April 2026, IDC published an analyst case study on Semos Cloud's role in SAP Business Data Cloud and the next AI frontier. HR.com voted Semos Cloud the Best Employee Experience Platform of 2026.

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud builds the People and Culture Intelligence Platform, a unified AI system for recognition, communications, listening, manager effectiveness, and total rewards. The platform serves more than 150 enterprise customers across 170+ countries and 25+ industries, supports more than 2 million active users, and is native to SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, and Oracle Cloud HCM, embedded in Microsoft 365 and Teams, and connected to the rewards, communications, and identity tools enterprises already use. Semos Cloud holds SAP Spotlight+ Partner designation, Workday Innovation Partner status, and Oracle Redwood-ready integration, and is certified under the Built with SAP Business AI program. Learn more at www.semoscloud.com.

SOURCE Semos Cloud