Semos Cloud Brings Measurable Workforce ROI to SAP SuccessFactors With New AI Intelligence Layer

Most organizations run recognition and rewards programs but cannot demonstrate how those investments influence retention, performance, or productivity. Semos Cloud addresses this gap by embedding behavioral insight directly inside SAP SuccessFactors workflows, where employees and managers already operate, instead of introducing a parallel platform.

"HR leaders are under pressure to prove the business value of culture and rewards initiatives," said Filip Misovski, CEO of Semos Cloud . "We enable organizations to connect employee behavior to measurable outcomes, not in a separate tool, but inside SAP SuccessFactors where decisions actually happen."

What this enables for SAP SuccessFactors customers



- Measure workforce behavior

Turn recognition and reward activity into actionable organizational insight tied to engagement and retention patterns

- Influence culture

Reinforce company values with AI-guided recognition that improves consistency and leadership alignment

- Optimize investment

Increase transparency of total rewards and improve adoption of HR programs while reducing communication and management friction

- Protect core HR architecture

Extend SAP SuccessFactors without disrupting clean-core strategy or adding operational complexity.

The certification confirms that Semos Cloud leverages SAP Business Technology Platform AI capabilities to deliver predictive and personalized employee experiences aligned with enterprise governance requirements.

Total Rewards is available in the SAP Store and the SAP Certified Solutions Directory .

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud provides a People & Culture Intelligence platform used by global enterprises to connect recognition, total rewards transparency, employee communications, and talent development into measurable business outcomes. The platform enables HR organizations to demonstrate ROI on people programs, strengthen culture, reduce turnover, and optimize rewards spending.

To explore how Semos Cloud extends SAP SuccessFactors as a People and Culture Intelligence layer for enterprise organizations, visit the SAP SuccessFactors partner page .

SOURCE Semos Cloud