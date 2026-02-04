Semos Cloud Launches "Celebrate Inside Workday" to Turn Employee Milestones into Engagement Drivers

Built through the Built on Workday program, Celebrate Inside Workday solves a common challenge: important employee moments like birthdays, service anniversaries, and promotions often go uncelebrated as they get lost across email, private messages, and disconnected tools.

Organization-Wide Celebrations Made Easy

Celebrate Inside Workday brings these moments into view using Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) data, then enables both peers and managers to send celebration messages. By making employee achievements visible for everyone, the app creates shared celebration moments where anyone can send personalized messages, strengthening connections across the entire organization.

The app connects to Semos Cloud's Rewards & Recognition platform, which delivers the celebration and recognition capabilities within Workday. This means organizations can start with milestone celebrations and expand into broader recognition programs as their needs grow.

"This launch marks a significant milestone in our Workday partnership and our strategy to embed recognition in the platforms employees use daily," said Filip Misovski, CEO of Semos Cloud . "Celebrate Inside Workday creates a foundation for building recognition programs that strengthen culture, boost engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes."

Making Milestones Visible Can Drive Real Business Value

Organizations using Celebrate Inside Workday gain immediate benefits:

Organization-wide participation: Everyone can join in - peers, managers, and cross-functional teams all celebrate colleagues together.

Automated event visibility means HR teams can focus on strategy instead of manual events tracking. Helps strengthen onboarding and retention: New hires feel welcomed from day one, while long-tenured employees see their contributions celebrated, building belonging throughout the employee journey.

Expanding the Workday Employee Experience

The launch of Celebrate Inside Workday continues Semos Cloud's commitment to building better employee experiences within the Workday ecosystem. The app expands Semos Cloud's portfolio of solutions available on the Workday Marketplace:

Total Rewards — Strengthen culture and reduce turnover through peer-to-peer recognition, automated milestone celebrations, and transparent access to total rewards.

— Strengthen culture and reduce turnover through peer-to-peer recognition, automated milestone celebrations, and transparent access to total rewards. Employee Communications — Increase engagement with targeted messages that reach employees across email, mobile, and SMS, plus AI-powered surveys to capture feedback.

— Increase engagement with targeted messages that reach employees across email, mobile, and SMS, plus AI-powered surveys to capture feedback. Talent Development — Build high-performing teams with AI-powered feedback intelligence, 360-degree reviews, and performance analytics that reduce bias.

Availability

Celebrate Inside Workday is now available through the Workday Marketplace for Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) customers worldwide.

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud delivers a People & Culture Intelligence platform trusted by Fortune 500 and large global organizations across multiple industries and geographies. By bringing together recognition, total rewards transparency, employee communications, and talent development into one intelligent platform, Semos Cloud helps enterprise HR teams prove ROI on people investments while strengthening culture, reducing turnover, and optimizing rewards spending.

