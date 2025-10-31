Semos Cloud Delivers Q3 2025 Product Innovations That Elevate Recognition, Communication, and Rewards Transparency

Despite widespread recognition of the importance of employee appreciation, lifecycle feedback, and rewards transparency, execution at scale remains a challenge. Manual coordination creates bottlenecks: employees hesitate to participate in celebrations, feedback arrives too late to be actionable, and compensation value stays hidden in spreadsheets.

The new capabilities transform how organizations celebrate milestones, listen to employees, and communicate compensation value, removing the manual processes that often stand in the way of genuine engagement.

"Delivering consistent employee experience across thousands of employees requires more than good intentions; it requires intelligent automation," said Filip Misovski, CEO at Semos Cloud. "Our latest innovations remove the manual barriers that stand between HR teams and the experiences they want to create."

Key Innovations

AI Removes the Writing Barrier That Stops Celebrations - Employees often skip celebrating colleagues' birthdays, work anniversaries, and other milestones not because they don't care, but because they're unsure what to write. The new AI celebration message generation capability solves this by creating authentic, personalized messages in seconds, turning what used to require time and writing confidence into something anyone can do easily. The result is higher celebration participation, stronger workplace relationships, and increased sense of belonging across the organization.





- Employees often skip celebrating colleagues' birthdays, work anniversaries, and other milestones not because they don't care, but because they're unsure what to write. The new AI celebration message generation capability solves this by creating authentic, personalized messages in seconds, turning what used to require time and writing confidence into something anyone can do easily. The result is higher celebration participation, stronger workplace relationships, and increased sense of belonging across the organization. Lifecycle-Triggered Surveys That Capture Feedback When It Matters - Event-based survey automation now triggers surveys based on employee HRIS data: onboarding feedback at 30 days, exit surveys when departures are logged, pulse checks at key milestones. This ensures organizations capture insights when they're most accurate and actionable, enabling HR teams to identify patterns, address issues systematically, and improve the employee experience based on real-time feedback rather than delayed recollections.





- Event-based survey automation now triggers surveys based on employee HRIS data: onboarding feedback at 30 days, exit surveys when departures are logged, pulse checks at key milestones. This ensures organizations capture insights when they're most accurate and actionable, enabling HR teams to identify patterns, address issues systematically, and improve the employee experience based on real-time feedback rather than delayed recollections. Transparent Compensation Visibility That Drives Retention - New stock visualization widgets provide yearly snapshots of granted equity and value with year-over-year comparisons, while consolidated mobility benefits sections show the complete financial and logistical support for international relocations. When employees understand their total compensation beyond salary, organizations see stronger retention, improved financial awareness, and deeper trust in their rewards programs.

These capabilities mark a continued shift toward intelligent employee experience management, where the right things happen automatically at the right time. Semos Cloud's roadmap centers on making these automated, personalized experiences increasingly sophisticated while remaining simple for both employees and HR teams to use, creating workplace cultures that feel genuinely human even as they scale.

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud is a leading provider of employee experience technology integrated with SAP SuccessFactors, Workday and Oracle Cloud HCM. Trusted by Fortune 500 and large global organizations, the platform includes solutions for recognition and rewards, employee communications, and total rewards, helping enterprises strengthen culture, boost engagement and retain top talent.

