Semos Cloud Launches Success Connect 2025 Advisor Toolkit Enabling HR Leaders to Transform Insights into Results

The report follows a high-impact week in Las Vegas, where SAP shared its vision for agentic AI, data-driven HR, and human-centered enterprise design with thousands of global attendees.

"We created the Success Connect 2025 Advisor Toolkit because the true impact of a conference starts after the sessions end," said Filip Misovski, CEO of Semos Cloud. "This resource is designed to help leaders bridge inspiration and execution by aligning SAP's innovations with their own HR priorities."

Post-Event Enablement for the Intelligent Enterprise

Available now, the Success Connect 2025 Advisor Toolkit supports HR teams in rapidly digesting and applying the Success Connect 2025 insights.

Access the full toolkit here

Toolkit components include:

Collectable Insights Report – A concise executive summary that distills key Success Connect 2025 announcements and identifies priority actions for AI agent deployment and connected experience initiatives.

Custom GPT Advisor – Creates personalized watchlists and action plans for SAP SuccessFactors adoption.

"This toolkit helps our partners and clients move from event inspiration to measurable action," said Ilija Kiroski, Head of Partnerships at Semos Cloud. "It enables faster alignment across HR and IT teams and accelerates time to value on key SAP investments."

Aligning With SAP's Roadmap for 2026

At Success Connect 2025, SAP highlighted a strategic shift from isolated AI pilots to deeply integrated, operational intelligence. Technologies such as Joule Agents, SAP Business Data Cloud, and People Intelligence are transforming how HR connects with finance, operations, and customer-facing systems.

The Success Connect 2025 Advisor Toolkit helps teams operationalize this vision by:

Identifying priority areas for Joule Agent deployment

Aligning HR and business data models using SAP BTP

Accelerating EX innovation inside SAP SuccessFactors

Supporting post-event planning with scalable resources

As an SAP partner ecosystem leader, Semos Cloud continues to invest in enablement and innovation that helps clients get ahead of transformation curves and realize faster impact from intelligent technologies.

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud is a global provider of intelligent employee experience solutions integrated with SAP. Its platform enables organizations to enhance recognition, rewards, communications, and culture through real-time, AI-powered tools built on SAP Business Technology Platform and natively connected with SAP SuccessFactors. Learn more at www.semoscloud.com

