Semos Cloud Introduces Enhanced Total Rewards Hub to Help Enterprises Drive Retention and Pay Transparency

The platform addresses one of the most pressing HR challenges: fragmented rewards data that prevents employees from seeing the full value of their compensation and leaves leaders without the insights to support retention. With global pay transparency regulations such as the EU Pay Transparency Directive on the horizon and U.S. state laws expanding, HR leaders need solutions that go beyond static pay data to demonstrate the full value of total rewards.

"Visibility into total rewards is no longer optional, it's foundational to how organizations attract and retain talent," said Filip Misovski, CEO of Semos Cloud. "Total Rewards Hub enables companies to communicate total value clearly, align people investment with business outcomes, and make transparency a driver of performance."

Enhanced Capabilities Address Critical Enterprise Needs

The enhanced Total Rewards Hub delivers integrated capabilities that span the complete rewards lifecycle:

Unified Employee Experience - Employees can review salary, bonuses, equity, benefits, and recognition in one branded interface. Flexible, points-based wallets enable personal choice across eligible benefits.

Embedded Communications and Surveys - HR teams can send targeted updates about eligibility, deadlines, and under-utilized programs directly to employee email and inside the platform, then capture sentiment in real time with built-in surveys.

Comprehensive Analytics - HR and finance teams gain access to compensation analysis, benefits utilization tracking, and cost-optimization insights across the entire rewards portfolio. These insights help leaders redefine budgets, improve program effectiveness, and demonstrate measurable ROI on rewards investments.

Consumer-Grade Design - A mobile-optimized interface for desk-based, frontline, and remote workers, with full branding and configuration options that reflect company identity and culture.

Together, these capabilities give enterprises a unified foundation for managing and communicating total rewards.

Enterprise-Ready Architecture

Total Rewards Hub integrates natively with SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle Cloud HCM, and Workday. These integrations provide secure data exchange, seamless implementation, and scalability across complex HR environments, enabling organizations to deploy and extend Total Rewards Hub within their existing systems efficiently and securely.

Shaping the Future of Total Rewards Intelligence

The platform's roadmap introduces AI-driven capabilities that simplify and elevate rewards management. Upcoming innovations include AI Benefits Management to automatically parse and centralize fragmented benefits data, cost-optimization tools that identify and reduce spend leakage, and intelligent communications triggers that help HR teams engage employees at key moments. The roadmap also includes a Total Rewards Copilot, giving employees instant answers about their compensation and benefits.

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud is a leading provider of people-centric HR technology designed to help organizations engage, recognize, and empower their employees. Trusted by Fortune 500 and large global organizations, Semos Cloud solutions span recognition and rewards, employee communications, and total rewards, giving enterprises a connected and holistic approach to culture, people, and skills.

