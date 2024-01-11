Semper Fi & America's Fund Exceeds Double Down for Veterans Match Goal, Bringing Total Contributions from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG to over $100 Million in 12 Years

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semper Fi & America's Fund (The Fund) partnered with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation (The Foundation) and Parsons Extreme Golf (PXG) for the 12th annual Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign, surpassing their $20 million goal, raising $26.8 million in two months, including a $10 million match from The Foundation and PXG. The Campaign, which started as a $1 million match in 2012, has grown 10-fold over the years. As The Fund's impact grew, so did the Parsons' generosity, bringing their total donations to The Fund to over $100,000,000 in 12 years. Proceeds from the Campaign will go directly towards supporting service members, veterans, and military families across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. While the goal has been reached, the need to support our Nation's heroes is greater now than ever!

"It's a privilege to work alongside Bob and Renee to honor our military families," said Karen Guenther, President, CEO, and Founder at Semper Fi & America's Fund. "The unwavering dedication of generous organizations like The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG ensures our military families are not alone in their recovery and their sacrifices are honored for a lifetime."

Semper Fi & America's Fund began their partnership with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation in 2012 to support The Fund's core mission of assisting combat-wounded, critically ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Since the beginning of the partnership, the Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign has now raised $220 million for the veteran community, bringing total support from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG to over $100 million.

Since its humble beginnings in 2003 as a small group of military spouses providing bedside support to service members wounded in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, The Fund has provided $325 million in assistance through programming and support to more than 31,000 service members, veterans, and military families.

"I know firsthand what military service members endure in service to this country – and just how critical community support is at every stage," said Bob Parsons, Marine Corps Vietnam war veteran and co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Through this partnership, we are reminding veterans and their families that they are never alone when returning home."

"The Fund stands out among the many veteran-centered organizations for its holistic commitment to health and wellness," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Physical health is important, especially to combat-wounded individuals, but mental and spiritual wellbeing are just as critical while service members adjust to their new normal."

About Semper Fi & America's Fund:

Semper Fi & America's Fund was started by and is led by military spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to early wounded and injured service members from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Fund's model of lifelong relationships between service members and our team is unique among veteran service organizations. The Fund is run today by those same military spouses, and now includes a patriotic staff of veterans, community members, and volunteers. Learn more at: TheFund.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG)

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sports fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

A direct-to-consumer brand, PXG now offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters engineered to be custom-fitted. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories. To learn more or to book a club fitting visit PXG.com.

