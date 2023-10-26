The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG Double Down for Veterans with a $10 Million Match

Semper Fi & America's Fund announce a dollar-for-dollar match benefitting critically ill and injured service members, veterans, and military families

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th consecutive year, Semper Fi & America's Fund (The Fund) is partnering with The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation (The Foundation) and PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) for the Double Down for Veterans match campaign. Through the end of the year, The Foundation, with support from PXG, will generously match up to $10 million in donations made to The Fund. If met, this match will bring support of The Fund from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG to $100 million!

The Fund will celebrate its 20th anniversary this Spring. Since its inception in 2004, it has given more than $320 million in grants to support 31,000 combat-wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families.

One service member, Marine Sergeant Gabe Martinez, lost both his legs when struck by an IED in Afghanistan. When Gabe returned home to be reunited with his wife of three months, Semper Fi & America's Fund stepped in to help him overcome the challenges of returning to civilian life and managing his injury. With support from The Fund, Gabe was provided adaptive equipment that enabled him to embrace an active lifestyle, rock climbing and running marathons. Today, The Fund still stands by Gabe's side, offering lifetime support for him and his family.

"Serving our service members, veterans, and military families for the past 19 years has been such an honor," said Karen Guenther, President, CEO, and Founder of Semper Fi & America's Fund. "I am so grateful to Bob and Renee Parsons for their unwavering support of our Nation's heroes. Their generosity, through the Double Down for Veterans match campaign and beyond, has helped countless veterans achieve their highest level of independence and well-being."

As many service members battle lifelong effects — physical, mental, and emotional — of combat-related injuries or illnesses, one of the critical characteristics of The Fund is lifelong support. The Fund accompanies service members and veterans through the highs and lows, with case managers to check in regularly and other support for as long as needed.

"Transitioning away from military service, whether planned or unplanned due to injury, is never easy," said Bob Parsons, Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and Founder and CEO of PXG. "Often times these service men, women, and families are carrying both visible and invisible wounds that they're unprepared to deal with. That's where The Fund comes in, providing a unique level of support during their time of need."

Parsons issued the Double Down for Veterans challenge via a moving video address in which he discusses his own personal challenge with PTSD.

Since it began in 2012, the Double Down for Veterans match campaign has raised $193 million thanks to the thousands of donors who, year after year, have looked forward to participating in the annual match from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and PXG. These funds have helped support 31,000 service members, veterans, and military families in The Fund's care.

"Bob and I have a deep commitment to our military families – those who safeguard and preserve our Nation's freedom," said Renee Parsons, Co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation and President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel. "The Fund's unique model of lifetime assistance ensures they always have the care and support they need. And we are honored to partner, personally and through PXG, to provide the hope and unparalleled care they deserve."

All donations can be made at thefund.org/match

About Semper Fi & America's Fund:

Semper Fi & America's Fund was started by military spouses, who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to early wounded and injured service members from Iraq and Afghanistan. Those same military spouses run The Fund today and now include a patriotic staff of veterans, community members, and volunteers dedicated to providing hope, healing, and quality-of-life solutions through needs-based financial assistance, tailored support, and innovative programming.

Learn more at: thefund.org

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

About PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf)

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

A direct-to-consumer brand, PXG now offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters engineered to be custom fitted. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories. To learn more or booking a club fitting visit www.PXG.com .

SOURCE Semper Fi & America's Fund