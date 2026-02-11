Semperis Names Women in Cyber Security (WiCyS) as an Action Partner for Midnight in the War Room, the Groundbreaking Documentary on Cyberwar

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company, today named Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)— the premier global advocacy organization dedicated to the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in cybersecurity—as an Action Partner for Midnight in the War Room, the groundbreaking documentary on cyberwar.

The global premiere of Midnight in the War Room will be Wednesday, August 5 during Black Hat USA, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The film captures the human stories and high‑stakes pressures facing CISOs and other cyber defenders as they confront escalating threats across an increasingly volatile digital landscape.

Semperis and WiCyS will be co-hosting previews and private showings of the film to raise community awareness and champion cyber resilience. A complete schedule of previews and film screenings will be released shortly.

"WiCyS is thrilled to be an Action Partner for Midnight in the War Room as our global mission is to promote and advance women in cybersecurity. Many amazing stories in the film highlight the heroic work of women and all defenders in the cybersecurity industry. By amplifying the diverse stories that often go unheard through a platform such as Midnight in the War Room, we can show the next generation of defenders that there are opportunities to make a profound impact in our industry," said Lynn Dohm, Executive Director, WiCyS.

"Partnering with WiCyS allows us to tap into a powerful global network of CISOs and defenders who share our vision for the future of cyber. Midnight in the War Room is more than just a film on cyberwar. It is the beginning of a movement to bring the unsung heroes defending critical infrastructure into the limelight," said Tom Leduc, Semperis CMO and Executive Producer of the film. "All defenders' efforts matter because in the cybersecurity industry, the 'front line' is a digital perimeter that never sleeps and is everywhere."

Midnight in the War Room is produced by Semperis Media and filmed across North America and Europe. In addition to WiCyS, additional Action Partners include the CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), the Cyber Future Foundation (CFF), the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), (ISC)² Eastern Massachusetts Chapter, and the Michigan Council of Women in Technology. For information on becoming an Action Partner, contact [email protected].

About Women in CyberSecurity

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Google, Lockheed Martin, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Adobe, Flare, Microsoft, MITRE Corporation, Navy Federal Credit Union, PayPal, PepsiCo., PSEG Services Corporation, Tenable. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,000 organizations—over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

Follow us: Blog / LinkedIn / X / Facebook / YouTube

Semperis

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

Semperis

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis