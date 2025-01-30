Semperis Surpasses $100M in ARR as Organizations Prioritize Identity System Defense

Hybrid Active Directory threat detection and response specialist exceeds 3,000% growth over five years

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis , a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced it surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a milestone that fewer than one in every 1,000 venture-backed enterprise software companies achieve, according to venture capital firm Greylock Partners. Fueling Semperis' rapid customer growth and ascension to 'centaur status' is the company's comprehensive solution for enterprises combatting the ever-growing threat of identity-based attacks in Active Directory and Entra ID environments.

Putting Identity at the Center of Cyber Resilience

Semperis enters its next phase of growth as the cybersecurity industry shifts from focusing primarily on attack prevention to prioritizing extended coverage of the attack lifecycle with cyber resilience. This shift is partially driven by new regulations like the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and popular frameworks like NIST. Additionally, CISA, NSA, and other global cybersecurity agencies recently collaborated on a report sounding the alarm about Active Directory threats, compelling organizations to take corrective action to remove vulnerabilities that attackers exploit as entry points to carry out malicious objectives.

"Identity resilience has become the new security perimeter, making every aspect of an organization's digital existence existentially dependent on the identity system, most often Active Directory. And when Active Directory and other identity systems are compromised, the foundations of a business dependent on them are at unacceptable risk. Recognizing the essential relationship between identity and business resilience, Semperis' products and services are on the cutting edge of cyber use cases, setting them apart from competitors. You can't simply bolt on identity security, because it is core to business operations and critical to sustain defense against sophisticated and motivated nation state–backed threat groups. Like business resilience, identity resilience must be addressed at the core," said Chris Inglis, Semperis Strategic Advisor and former U.S. National Cyber Director.

Semperis' Mission to Be a Force for Good

According to the Semperis Ransomware Risk Report 2024, 83% of surveyed organizations suffered from ransomware attacks in the previous year, with 78% of attack victims paying ransom, some multiple times. Core to Semperis' mission to be a force for good is helping customers say no to ransomware demands. The company has built several free community tools, including Purple Knight, which 30,000 users leverage for assessing Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta vulnerabilities in enterprise environments, and Forest Druid, which identifies Tier 0 attack paths.

"From our inception in 2015, we've been preaching the importance of putting identity at the center of your cyber resilience strategy," said Mickey Bresman, Semperis CEO. "The biggest brands in the world rely on us to safeguard their hybrid AD environments, which are being targeted at unprecedented levels. I'm proud to offer organizations an alternative option to giving in to ransom demands by taking back control through comprehensive protection, from detection and response to full-on crisis recovery. We cover the entire identity attack lifecycle and provide specialized incident response support."

The Rising Category of Identity Threat Detection and Response

Semperis is an early pioneer of Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), one of the fastest growing cybersecurity categories. Today, Gartner ranks ITDR a "top CISO trend" as organizations adopt Zero Trust models and recognize the increasing frequency of attackers successfully targeting identity system vulnerabilities.

With a focus on cyber resilience, Semperis provides the industry's most comprehensive identity system defense platform, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies in the world, to dramatically reduce the success rate of ransomware and other destructive attacks.

The 2024 Forrester Total Economic Impact Report of Semperis details the potential millions of dollars in savings for enterprises after deploying Semperis, which enabled a 90% reduction in downtime, a 40% reduction in time spent manually monitoring for threats, and a decrease in overall cyber risk pre-, during, and post-attack.

"Congratulations to Mickey Bresman and the entire Semperis team for surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue, as they have reached rarified air amongst enterprise software companies. Identity-centric cyberattacks are rapidly increasing and traditional security solutions fall short of protecting an organization's most critical assets. Semperis has 'best in breed' solutions that help organisations detect, remediate and recover from identity-based attacks. I look forward to working with Semperis in 2025 to expand its presence in Australia, New Zealand and throughout Asia Pacific and Japan," said Malcolm Turnbull, Semperis Strategic Advisor and former Australian Prime Minister.

Leadership Expansion with IPO Experience and Other Recent Developments

Semperis recently announced new C-suite additions: Jeff Bray, Chief Financial Officer; Mike DeGaetano, Chief Revenue Officer; and Annabel Lewis, Chief Legal Officer. All come from high-growth cyber companies and have firsthand IPO and public company experience.

In June 2024, Semperis announced its latest round of strategic growth financing: $125 million from J. P. Morgan and Hercules Capital. Other recent updates include being named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 List for the fifth consecutive years and various product announcements, including a new SaaS offering for small to midsized businesses and expansion of its AI-powered threat detection and response capabilities.

Supporting Investor Quotes

"Insight Partners was thrilled to partner with Semperis in 2020, and five years later we are more bullish on the company and its award-winning hybrid identity protection solutions. "Congratulations to Mickey and the team on surpassing $100 million in ARR. Mickey, Guy and Matan had the foresight of identity security becoming a top priority for organizations years before others. This enabled the team to have an enterprise-ready platform in the market when the demand surfaced. Today, that demand has never been greater," said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners and a member of Semperis' Board of Directors.

"Congratulations to Mickey and the entire Semperis team on the $100 million ARR milestone. KKR is proud to support the company's hybrid identity resilience mission and is thrilled to see the growing number of organizations in the world trusting Semperis to defend their critical identity systems from cyberattacks. Semperis' leading identity protection technology and incident response expertise are delivering category-defining innovation against serious identity-based attacks," said Ben Pederson, KKR Managing Director and a member of Semperis' Board of Directors.

"For Semperis, reaching $100 million in ARR is a monumental milestone and reflective of years of innovation, growth, and an unwavering commitment to addressing pressing cybersecurity challenges. At Paladin, we look forward to seeing what's next for Semperis, as hybrid identities, most often Active Directory, will continue to be under constant attack, especially at public sector organizations. What Semperis has done to revolutionize the Active Directory process and reduce recovery time from days to mere minutes is remarkable," said Tom Clute, Principal, Paladin Capital Group.

"Semperis is proof that specialized 'best-in-breed' solutions can grow into huge companies, helping enterprises worldwide address a specific attack vector more effectively. At Ten Eleven Ventures, we have admiration for Semperis achieving $100 million in ARR as it demonstrates how a specialized strategy can lead to immense growth and scale. Since our initial investment in 2022, the company has solidified its place as a cybersecurity centaur and I couldn't be happier," said Mark Hatfield, Founder and General Partner, Ten Eleven Ventures and a Semperis Strategic Advisor.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' AI-powered technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (www.semperis.com/purple-knight/) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2024 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

