Sempra and Sempra Foundation Pledge a Total of $1 Million Toward California Fire Relief

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) and Sempra Foundation today announced up to $1 million in charitable contributions to support those impacted by the California wildfires. Sempra Foundation, founded and solely funded by Sempra, announced up to $750,000 in charitable contributions. Sempra also announced up to $250,000 of shareholder contributions to further support those impacted.

"We are grateful for the work of first responders and utility workers who are doing all they can to protect communities, and we are deeply saddened that so many have been displaced or lost their homes," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president at Sempra. "We are dedicated to supporting our communities and our people to help them recover."

Sempra Foundation is pledging up to $750,000 to support disaster relief efforts in the greater Los Angeles community. This includes donations to the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region and Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves communities before, during and after disasters and crises to support relief and recovery efforts, as well as matching employee contributions to eligible community organizations supporting fire relief as part of its continuous program to encourage employees across the Sempra family of companies to volunteer and support causes in their communities.

Sempra also intends to establish and contribute up to $250,000 to the Sempra Relief Fund, an assistance fund to support employees from within the Sempra family of companies directly affected by disasters.

"As we extend our hearts to all those impacted by the wildfires, we will pull from our collective strength to support one another," Alexander said. "Together, we can help our colleagues, neighbors and communities safely navigate this crisis, get back on their feet and begin to restore their lives."

