Sempra Appoints Jennifer M. Kirk to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced the appointment of Jennifer M. Kirk to the company's board of directors effective June 20, 2024. Kirk is currently the global controller and chief accounting officer of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and has deep executive experience in finance, accounting and capital market activities, including more than 20 years in the energy industry.

"Bringing new perspectives into the boardroom is a critical component of our effort to support the company's mission to build North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Jeffrey W. Martin, Sempra chairman and CEO. "Our board of directors embody a diverse set of skills, experiences and viewpoints that help guide Sempra's corporate strategy and overall business success. Jennifer's strong accounting and finance experience, coupled with her understanding of the energy business, will be a great complement to the board as we advance our corporate strategy and oversee financial discipline, risk management and ethical practices."

Before joining Medtronic, Kirk, 49, worked at Occidental Petroleum Corporation for more than two decades, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, including senior vice president of integration and value capture, and vice president, controller and principal accounting officer.

Kirk serves on the board of directors of Republic Services, where she is chair of the audit committee. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from UC Santa Barbara and a master's degree in business administration from California State University, Bakersfield.

With the appointment of Kirk, Sempra will have 10 directors with three having been newly elected over the past five years, reflecting the company's commitment to periodic board refreshment to ensure fresh and diverse perspectives are present in the boardroom. Kirk will serve on the board's audit committee and the safety, sustainability and technology committee.

About Sempra

