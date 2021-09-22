Sempra Foundation And GRID Alternatives Announce Contribution To Solar Projects Intended To Improve Energy Access In Mexico

SAN DIEGO and OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Foundation, founded by Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), today announced a charitable contribution of more than $200,000 to GRID Alternatives to install five grid-tied solar projects on community buildings and off-grid solar projects benefitting 40 families in Mexico. The projects are intended to help improve energy access for vulnerable communities with environmental justice concerns in the country. GRID Alternatives is a national leader in providing access to clean, affordable renewable energy to economic and environmental justice communities in the U.S. and internationally. Last month, GRID Alternatives completed work on the first solar project located at a health center in Tijuana.

"We believe that access to resilient, affordable and clean energy is critical to advancing a just and prosperous world," said Lisa Alexander, director and board chair of Sempra Foundation. "Energy access is crucial to health, economic growth and prosperity, and we are proud to support a portfolio of projects that are expected to result in affordable, cleaner energy for those in need."

The project in Mexico is part of a broader commitment by Sempra Foundation to help improve lives and build stronger, more resilient communities by expanding energy access. Sempra Foundation and GRID Alternatives identified seven communities and organizations in northern Baja California, Mexico, in need of energy assistance as they work to provide necessities for those they support. The locations include two orphanages, two Indigenous residential communities, a health center, a migrant center and a hospice serving individuals experiencing homelessness and living with HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

"We are excited to work with Sempra Foundation on these important solar projects to help improve access to reliable electricity and reduce the burden of energy costs for organizations that are doing critical work in Mexico," said Jenean Smith, senior director of international programs for GRID Alternatives. "We are also providing hands-on training for local students pursuing clean energy careers, as pandemic safety protocols allow."

In Mexico, more than 10 million residents live without access to reliable electricity. The solar installations are expected to result in:

A total of 68 kW of grid-tied solar capacity installed at the locations in Mexico ;

; An estimated 1,930 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions avoided, the equivalent of planting and growing over 32,000 trees; and

Solar installation training is planned for 60 local renewable energy students, at least half of them women.

About Sempra Foundation

Founded by Sempra in 2007, Sempra Foundation has long been focused on investing its energy and resources into efforts that make a real difference for people when they need it most. Sempra Foundation encourages community engagement by supporting the 19,000 employees who work for Sempra and its operating companies, helping them to deliver their energy with purpose in communities. The foundation does this by matching employee contributions of time and money to any eligible 501(c)(3) charitable organization they choose to support.

Sempra Foundation is also exploring the issue of energy access by looking to understand energy poverty at a deeper level and determine how it can help shape a vibrant future for all going forward. The foundation also has a long history of investing in relief efforts when disasters strike, including wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and other events.

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to economic and environmental justice communities. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training and connections to clean mobility and battery storage incentive programs. GRID has installed solar for more than 20,000 families to date and helped households and housing providers save $531 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training over 32,000 people. GRID Alternatives has eight regional offices and affiliates serving California, Colorado, the mid-Atlantic region, and Tribal communities nationwide, and serves communities in Nicaragua, Nepal and Mexico. For more information, visit gridalternatives.org.

