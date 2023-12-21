Sempra Named One of The Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed Companies for 2023

Sempra

21 Dec, 2023, 16:12 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has again made The Wall Street Journal and Drucker Institute's annual 250 Best Managed Companies list for 2023. The Drucker Institute measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: Financial strength, customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation and social responsibility. This is the fifth time Sempra has been named to the best-run companies list. 

"We are honored to be recognized on the Best Managed Companies list among some of the most reputable global brands that are also helping to shape the future of America's economy," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "This recognition underscores our high-performance culture, bringing together the unique perspectives and talents of 20,000 colleagues who are dedicated to providing service to customers and communities, and value to all stakeholders." 

The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute and published by The Wall Street Journal, is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources.

Sempra's overall ranking reflects its ability to navigate the current business and energy climate, while helping meet the evolving energy needs of 40 million consumers and bringing value to shareholders and stakeholders. Sempra ranked first amongst its peer group for employee engagement, a reflection of the company's high-performance culture that drives innovation and operational excellence.

In addition to this recognition, Sempra has been named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired companies and to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has also earned a place in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 13 consecutive years, among other notable accolades. These honors underscore Sempra's continued progress on its mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company.

About Sempra
Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. In 2022, Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 13th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

