Sempra Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for 13th Consecutive Year

Sempra

18 Dec, 2023, 16:12 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 13th consecutive year, earning recognition as a high performer in risk management, stakeholder engagement, policy influence, and information security/cybersecurity, among other areas.

"Sempra's long tenure on DJSI North America highlights how responsible business practices help deliver long-term value to our shareholders and other stakeholders," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer at Sempra. "With sustainability at the center of Sempra's strategy, we are working to modernize energy infrastructure in order to help decarbonize economies and enhance resilience for millions."

The DJSI North America tracks the performance of the top 20% of the 600 largest Canadian and United States companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead the field in terms of sustainability.

Sempra released its latest annual corporate sustainability report in May 2023, highlighting 25 years of advancing sustainable business practices. The company's sustainable business practices start at the top with sound governance and oversight by its board and cascade to all levels of the business. This integration drives a high-performance culture and has contributed to significant strides toward managing key risks and advancing opportunities across Sempra's three growth platforms — Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure.

In addition to being recognized on DJSI North America, Sempra has recently been included in the CPA-Zicklin Index and FTSE4Good Index. The company has also been named to the JUST 100, Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and Forbes' America's Best Employers for Diversity, among others. More information regarding Sempra's approach to responsible business practices can be found on the sustainability section of Sempra's website.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and workforce development and diversity and inclusion. In 2022, Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the 13th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

News Releases in Similar Topics

