Sempra Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Sustainable Business Practices

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) continues to achieve recognition for its sustainable business practices, ranking on the prestigious FTSE4Good Index Series for the ninth consecutive year. The FTSE4Good Index Series recognized Sempra's strong performance across multiple categories including corporate governance, labor standards, community engagement and more.

"At Sempra, we have earned a reputation as a leader in sustainable business practices and are pleased to be included in the FTSE index," said Karen Sedgwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sempra. "Our focus on sustainability, together with our financial achievements, reflect our belief that responsible business operations are essential in generating lasting value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

Sustainable business practices are core to Sempra's mission to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. Three focus areas drive our sustainability strategy: investing in safe and resilient operations, engaging people and communities, and innovating for the future. Sempra is strategically positioned to make disciplined investments in growing economic markets and connect consumers with increasingly modernized energy networks for safer, more reliable and cleaner energy delivery.

Sempra's inclusion on the FTSE4Good Index adds to the company's growing list of distinctions for sustainable business practices, including Forbes "Best Employers for Diversity", CNBC and JUST Capital "JUST 100", Fortune "World's Most Admired Companies", The Wall Street Journal "Best-Managed Companies", Newsweek "Most Responsible Companies", and Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Learn more about how Sempra's sustainable business practices are helping modernize energy infrastructure, advance innovation and contribute to long-term economic health in Sempra's 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report – Ideas with Energy.

About Sempra

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

