Sempra Releases Ideas with Energy, 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today shared its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report – Ideas with Energy – highlighting how the company's sustainable business practices are helping to improve its scale, resiliency and risk profile, while also contributing to a healthier, more secure and prosperous future for its stakeholders.

"In many ways, the opportunity to improve health, well-being and prosperity depends on the buildout and modernization of energy infrastructure – and that is the focus of our corporate strategy," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "The success of our company is driven by our high-performance team that is motivated by our shared values—do the right thing, champion people and shape the future. We will continue to approach global energy challenges with an entrepreneurial mindset, steadfast optimism and confidence in our collective strength to deliver energy with purpose."

Sempra's three growth platforms – Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure – are strategically positioned in significant economic markets where public policy supports increased investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure. This portion of the energy value chain is often viewed as critical to enabling widespread adoption of clean transportation, greater renewable penetration, and more reliable and resilient grids that power growing economies.

In its 2023 corporate sustainability report, Sempra updated its sustainable business strategy to reflect three areas that are pivotal to meeting these evolving market needs:

Investing in safe and resilient operations: Sempra prioritizes investments designed to strengthen the safety and resilience of its energy networks.

Engaging people and communities: Sempra fosters a high-performance culture built on ethical business practices and responsible engagement with our communities and stakeholders.

Innovating for the future: Sempra advances commercial, technology, regulatory and policy innovations to better serve the evolving needs of customers and society at large.

"Our updated strategy is a testament to our proactive efforts to help build a more agile, resilient and sustainable business for all our stakeholders," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer of Sempra. "This report showcases the collective efforts and ingenuity of our employees, suppliers, business partners and customers who join together to advance a better future for all."

The sustainability report is part of the company's ongoing stakeholder engagement program which also includes its Annual Shareholder Meeting, being held virtually today, as well as with robust discussions throughout the year with employees, policy makers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

View the full report and learn more about our sustainability journey at: www.sempra.com/2023-corporate-sustainability-report.

About Sempra

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, SDG&E or SoCalGas, and Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the CPUC.

