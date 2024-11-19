Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Advances First in Class FDA-Regulated Hangover Prevention Therapy Tackling Inflammation to Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Groundbreaking anti-inflammatory approach targets root cause of alcohol-induced morning-after symptoms, supporting greater vitality and productivity worldwide.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical announced recently the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial for SJP-001, positioning it to become the first FDA-approved therapeutic specifically targeting alcohol hangover prevention. The trial, conducted by a leading clinical research organization in Australia, marks a pivotal milestone in addressing a significant global health and productivity challenge.

SJP-001, supported by Sen-Jam's robust portfolio of 23 patents, represents a paradigm shift in understanding and treating alcohol hangover symptoms. The novel combination therapy targets the inflammatory cascade triggered by alcohol consumption, rather than focusing solely on hydration or other approaches that have shown limited efficacy.

This clinical trial is made possible through Sen-Jam's novel and inclusive funding model. By leveraging crowdfunding and the sale of Fractional Royalty Rights (FRR) on its patent portfolio, Sen-Jam has democratized investment in cutting-edge pharmaceutical innovation. The company has successfully engaged over 960 investors, 24% of whom have reinvested, demonstrating the strong community belief in the potential of SJP-001 and its mission to advance global health.

"Our FRR offering allows everyday people to directly support innovation while creating an opportunity for financial returns. It also enables us to return capital to our investors soon after licensing deals are in place," said Jim Iversen, CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical.

This funding approach ensures that Sen-Jam remains agile and focused on delivering safe, effective, and accessible therapeutics while empowering a global network of supporters to share in its success.

"Pre-clinical studies of SJP-001 have demonstrated remarkable promise in reducing both the severity and duration of morning-after symptoms," said Jackie Iversen RPh MS, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer at Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "Our approach is grounded in cutting-edge international research that has identified inflammation as the primary driver of these alcohol related symptoms."

The therapeutic's development aligns with Sen-Jam's commitment to cellular and tissue protection against acute and chronic inflammatory responses. "This innovative solution is about promoting human health and maximizing productivity by supporting individuals who choose to consume moderate levels of alcohol. Our focus is on enhancing well-being, fostering resilience, and empowering people to thrive in both personal and professional spheres." explained Iversen.

In a marketplace saturated with unproven remedies, SJP-001 stands apart through its rigorous clinical validation process. The global market potential reflects the billions of adults worldwide who occasionally consume alcohol, with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating that alcohol consumption costs the US $180 billion annually in lost productivity.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a drug innovation company dedicated to improving societal wellbeing by developing novel solutions for pain and inflammation. The company's mission is to forge a new path to better health by creating safe and efficacious therapies for some of the world's most widespread health challenges. Sen-Jam's innovative approach of repurposing small molecules and dedication to responsible drug development position it at the forefront of life-enhancing pharmaceutical breakthroughs. Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to revolutionize inflammatory pain treatment and its unwanted side effects. Investor information available at Wefunder . Learn more at www.sen-jam.com.

