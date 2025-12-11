Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Secures Major Strategic Partnership with TASK Clinical to Fund Two-Thirds of Phase 3 Trial for SJP-001

Equity-backed commitment dramatically de-risks pivotal program, boosts licensing appeal, and strengthens commercialization readiness.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel anti-inflammatory combination therapeutics, today announced a transformative partnership with TASK Clinical, a global contract research organization (CRO). Under the agreement, TASK Clinical will fund two-thirds of the upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial for SJP-001 in exchange for equity — an exceptionally rare commitment that significantly de-risks development, enhances investor confidence, and strengthens the program for global licensing opportunities.

This milestone follows Sen-Jam's recent announcement appointing Rute Fernandes, a seasoned global life-sciences executive with leadership roles across Takeda, Shire, and Novartis, as Executive Advisor to accelerate commercialization pathways.

A Synergistic Partnership Network: TASK Clinical + KVK Tech

Sen-Jam now benefits from a vertically integrated development ecosystem:

TASK Clinical providing clinical leadership and majority funding of Phase 3

KVK Tech, Sen-Jam's established corporate venture partner/CMO, driving formulation, CMC, and FDA submission readiness

Rute Fernandes guiding global market expansion and commercialization strategy

KVK Tech has made significant progress in the formulation development and CMC work for SJP-001, including the manufacturing of GMP batches. Upon completion of the ongoing Phase 2 dose-ranging study, KVK Tech will finalize the FDA submission batches, enabling a rapid transition into Phase 3 and subsequent regulatory filing.

This powerful alignment ensures Sen-Jam is de-risked across clinical, manufacturing, operational, and commercial dimensions — a rare position for a company at this stage.

Quotes from Leadership

Jim Iversen, Co-Founder & CEO, Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

"This partnership with TASK Clinical reflects a shared belief in the scientific and commercial potential of SJP-001. Having a global CRO take an equity position in our pivotal Phase 3 trial is a powerful signal to investors and future licensing partners. Combined with KVK Tech's formulation and CMC execution and Rute's commercial leadership, Sen-Jam is entering the strongest phase in its history."

Johann de Bruyn, Chief Executive Officer, TASK Clinical

"We chose to invest directly in Sen-Jam and fund the majority of the Phase 3 program because we believe SJP-001 has the potential to be a first-in-category global therapy. It is uncommon for a CRO to assume an equity position in a pivotal trial, but Sen-Jam's science, strategy, and team earned our confidence. We are proud to partner with Sen-Jam and look forward to executing a world-class Phase 3 study together."

Rute Fernandes, Executive Advisor, Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

"TASK Clinical's commitment to fund the majority of Phase 3 is a powerful validation of Sen-Jam's scientific foundation and strategic direction. I have rarely seen a CRO take such a substantial equity position in a sponsor's pivotal program. The strength of this partnership, combined with the manufacturing readiness provided by KVK Tech, significantly de-risks SJP-001 for investors and accelerates our pathway to global licensing and commercialization. I am thrilled to help guide Sen-Jam in turning this momentum into widespread impact."

SJP-001: A First-in-Category Opportunity

SJP-001 is Sen-Jam's lead combination therapy designed to modulate the inflammatory cascade triggered by alcohol consumption — the underlying biological cause of next-day symptoms such as headache, malaise, nausea, and cognitive impairment. If approved, SJP-001 could become the first FDA-regulated hangover-prevention therapeutic, representing a first-in-category commercial opportunity in an underserved global market.

The Phase 2 trial, conducted by Cliantha Research in Toronto, Canada, was completed in November with data readout and final analysis expected Q1 2026.

Growing Visibility: Jackie Iversen's TEDx Talk

Momentum continues to build through Co-Founder Jackie Iversen's recent TEDx Talk "How Mastering Hangovers Reveals the Science of Longevity", spotlighting the critical role of inflammation in human health and the urgent need for accessible, science-backed innovation. Her talk has broadened awareness of Sen-Jam's mission, reinforcing the company's leadership at the intersection of inflammation science and global health transformation.

A De-Risked, Licensing-Ready Therapeutics Company

Sen-Jam now represents one of the most attractive emerging assets in inflammation therapeutics, supported by:

De-risked Phase 3 funding via TASK

Manufacturing and regulatory readiness through KVK Tech

Seasoned commercial leadership from Rute Fernandes

Global thought leadership highlighted through TEDx

A first-in-category therapeutic backed by robust scientific rationale

Together, these elements position Sen-Jam for accelerated investor engagement, strategic partnership development, and global licensing discussions.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is transforming the management of inflammation through novel, low-cost, combination therapeutics designed for safety, efficacy, and global accessibility. Its proprietary PAIR platform targets inflammatory cascades across acute and chronic conditions. Lead programs include SJP-001 for alcohol-induced inflammation and SJP-002C for viral respiratory symptoms. For more information, visit www.wefunder.com/senjam.

About TASK Clinical

TASK Clinical is a global contract research organization specializing in multi-site, late-phase clinical trials. With expertise spanning North America, Europe, and emerging markets, TASK delivers comprehensive development support and operational excellence to accelerate the approval and commercialization of innovative therapeutics.

About KVK Tech

KVK Tech is an FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in formulation development, CMC execution, and large-scale commercial production. As Sen-Jam's corporate venture partner, KVK Tech has led the formulation and CMC work for SJP-001 and will complete the FDA submission batches necessary for the upcoming Phase 3 program.

