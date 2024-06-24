Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Completes Enrollment for Phase 2 Upper Respiratory Infection/COVID Therapeutic

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is pleased to announce the successful completion of participant enrollment for the clinical trial of its innovative therapeutic, SJP-002C in partnership with Duke University. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the development of an effective and affordable treatment with the potential to reduce symptoms and tissue damage from Upper Respiratory Infections (URIs)/COVID.

Key Highlights:

Novel URI COVID Therapeutic

Full Enrollment Achieved: The trial protocol called for 150 participants, and we are proud to report that this target has been met. Initially, recruitment was slow with only 15 participants. However, after opening two additional sites, we successfully recruited 135 participants within five months, demonstrating Sen-Jam's capability to mobilize resources and commitment to advancing this crucial research.

Safety Profile: To date, no serious side effects have been associated with SJP-002C, putting Sen-Jam into a position to achieve our primary endpoint of safety for this innovative combination product.

Mechanism of Action: SJP-002C acts as a multi-targeted anti-inflammatory with antiviral capabilities that are effective against various viral strains. This makes our product suitable for a broad population seeking to reduce symptoms and prevent respiratory infections from advancing to pneumonia and cytokine storm.

Patent Protection: SJP-002C is patent-protected, ensuring exclusive rights to market this novel therapeutic globally.

Manufacturing Plans: Our partner KVK-Tech , is currently scheduled to submit FDA manufacturing batches by Q4-2024. Our goal is to offer this treatment at a significantly lower cost than existing options such as Paxlovid, making it accessible to a larger patient population without creating a multitude of drug-drug interactions.

Investor Appeal: With a market opportunity valued at $35 billion for respiratory infections and $16 billion for COVID therapeutics, SJP-002C is poised to capture significant market share. Its unique combination of safety, efficacy, and affordability positions it as a highly attractive investment opportunity with substantial growth potential.

Next Steps: With the anticipation of positive results, we plan to seek FDA approval to commence Phase 3 clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in our clinical trial for SJP-002C," said Jim Iversen, Co-Founder and CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. "Our ability to rapidly enroll participants and the absence of serious side effects are promising indicators of the potential impact of this treatment. We are committed to advancing this therapy to provide a safe, effective, and affordable solution for patients worldwide."

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is actively seeking retail investors , investment partners and strategic collaborations to support the Phase 3 clinical trials and global licensing for commercialization of SJP-002C. They also are advancing ten other novel assets with three of them at or approaching Phase 2 clinical trial work. Their platform aims to revolutionize the way the world treats inflammation and the way the pharmaceutical industry treats humanity.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical: Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a drug innovation company dedicated to improving societal wellbeing by developing novel solutions for pain and inflammation. The company's mission is to forge a new path to better health by creating safe and efficacious therapies for some of the world's most widespread health challenges. Sen-Jam's innovative approach and dedication to responsible drug development position it at the forefront of life-enhancing pharmaceutical breakthroughs.

