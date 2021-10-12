Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Planning to Trial Oral COVID Therapy

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excessive inflammation is a hallmark of severe COVID-19. When confronted with the virus, the immune system can enter a hyper-inflammatory state as a "cytokine storm"; uncontrolled inflammation leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death.

While big pharma names such as Merck, Pfizer, and Atea Pharmaceuticals are rushing to develop at-home oral treatments, Registered Pharmacist and founder of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Jacqueline Iversen has identified two drug molecules, both with long histories of safety and efficacy, that when combined, appear to disrupt the body's inflammatory process which triggers COVID's runaway inflammation. This oral combination, SJP-002C, is safe for home use, and could be used alone or in conjunction with anti-viral therapies.

Currently there are no options for de-railing COVID inflammation in advance of a crisis. Steroidal drugs are used for those in a COVID-induced cytokine storm, but when patients lack evidence of severe inflammation, steroids are ineffective. "Steroid-induced immune suppression could also inhibit adaptive immune responses, potentially limiting recovery and immune memory that could be required to prevent future infection," Iversen said.

Sen-Jam's investigational therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19, SJP-002C is scheduled to begin a clinical trial in December 2021 under a co-development agreement with Duke-NUS. "SJP-002C is a potent anti-inflammatory with antiviral capabilities and minimal side effects that can be administered on Day 1," said Iversen.

Iversen has identified other applications for small molecule combinations as therapeutics for inflammatory conditions. Sen-Jam is seeking investors to continue research leading to licensing partnerships for its 24 domestic and international patents and patents pending. To read the full article on Sen-Jam's mission to revolutionize pain and inflammation treatment, click here.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

At Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical we disrupt pain and inflammation. Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's mission is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible by all. Sen-Jam repurposes small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for large unmet needs with a focus on improving clinical outcomes. Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to revolutionize pain treatment and the business of pain relief. Investor information available at The Main Stage. Learn more at www.sen-jam.com .

