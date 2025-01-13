Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical: Revolutionizing Inflammatory Care with Proprietary PAIR Technology for Metabolic Balance and Inflammation Resolution

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is proud to announce a pivotal moment in its mission to transform the way the world heals by tackling inflammation at its source. With our groundbreaking PAIR (Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Remedies) technology, we are developing novel therapeutics that address acute, chronic, and systemic inflammatory conditions across a wide spectrum of health challenges, including metabolic disorders, obesity, acute infections, and low-grade chronic inflammation associated with aging.

A Vision to Heal Upstream

Our proprietary PAIR technology is designed to address inflammation further upstream, reducing the cascade of damage before it begins. By targeting inflammation at its source through dual mechanisms of action, Sen-Jam's approach preserves tissue integrity, protects healthspan, and supports the body's innate healing capabilities. This pioneering strategy represents a paradigm shift in inflammatory care, paving the way for a future where vitality is preserved and disease progression is mitigated.

A Robust Pipeline of Breakthrough Therapeutics

Sen-Jam's innovative pipeline is aimed at resolving diverse inflammatory conditions:

SJP-002C : SJP-002C is a groundbreaking therapeutic for upper respiratory infections, including COVID-19, and has shown promising results in a recently completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its ability to modulate inflammation at its source positions it as a disruptive force in the massive global upper respiratory market. Beyond addressing respiratory illnesses, SJP-002C's anti-inflammatory properties offer significant potential in managing metabolic disorders linked to chronic inflammation, including obesity and Metabolic Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), by mitigating the systemic inflammatory response that exacerbates these conditions.

SJP-001 : Currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in Australia , SJP-001 is a revolutionary solution targeting alcohol-induced inflammation (commonly known as hangover). By reducing inflammatory symptoms, it is poised to transform global workplace productivity and improve the quality of life for social drinkers. Additionally, SJP-001's unique ability to resolve inflammation without suppressing the immune system positions it as a potential adjunct in managing metabolic disorders, offering relief to those whose metabolic health is impacted by chronic inflammation and food and drink overindulgence.

SJP-100 : SJP-100 is a first-in-class injectable designed to combat runaway inflammation in hospital settings, addressing acute care and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Its precision-targeted approach provides a critical solution for patients in crisis, while its potential applications extend to severe metabolic dysfunctions where inflammation drives rapid health deterioration, such as advanced obesity-related complications and liver inflammation.

SJP-005 : SJP-005 is Sen-Jam's non-opioid solution for opioid withdrawal, offering a revolutionary approach to combating the opioid crisis by reducing dependency and easing recovery. By modulating the inflammation associated with withdrawal symptoms, this therapeutic not only supports addiction recovery but also offers a pathway to better metabolic health for patients, as opioid use and withdrawal are often linked to metabolic dysregulation.

Anti-Aging Innovation: Sen-Jam's preemptive inflammation resolution technologies aim to combat low-grade chronic inflammation, a key contributor to aging and age-related diseases. This innovative platform holds immense promise for anti-aging therapeutics and for addressing metabolic disorders, including obesity and insulin resistance, by targeting the root causes of systemic inflammation that undermine vitality and longevity.

Transforming Healthcare Through Innovation

"Sen-Jam is not just developing therapies; we're rewriting the playbook on how we approach inflammation and healing," said Neal Zahn, Director of Global Licensing. "By addressing inflammation upstream, we're creating solutions that preserve healthspan and empower the body's natural defenses to thrive. This is the future of medicine."

Jackie Iversen RPh MS, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, adds, "Our pipeline represents more than just innovation—it's a commitment to challenging the status quo and delivering real, lasting impact for patients worldwide."

Join Us in San Francisco

Sen-Jam's leadership team is in San Francisco this week for the prestigious JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. We invite interested parties to reach out to learn more about our vision, pipeline, and partnership opportunities. Let's connect and shape the future of healthcare together. To learn more visit wefunder.com/senjam .

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical: Revolutionizing Inflammatory and Metabolic Care

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical ("Sen-Jam") is pioneering a revolutionary approach to addressing chronic inflammation and metabolic disorders, including obesity, with our proprietary "Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Remedies" (or "PAIR") technology. By working in harmony with the body's innate immune system, our precision remedies target inflammation at its source, mitigating systemic risks associated with chronic conditions without suppressing the immune response. Sen-Jam is at the forefront of the next evolution in healthcare, delivering innovative treatments that enhance metabolic health, promote vitality, extend health spans, and redefine how the world heals.

