Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Secures Financial and Strategic Investment from 5 Horizons Capital to Advance SJP-001 Clinical Trial with Novotech

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, a leader in innovative solutions targeting inflammation and metabolic health, proudly announces a financial and strategic investment from 5 Horizons Capital . Horizon, as the lead investor for the Phase 2 clinical trial of SJP-001, Sen-Jam's flagship therapeutic, is paving the way for innovation in collaboration with Novotech, a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), while actively seeking follow-on investments to further accelerate this groundbreaking initiative.

The SJP-001 clinical trial, which recently received ethics approval in Australia, is designed to evaluate the therapeutic's efficacy in mitigating inflammation and promoting metabolic health, specifically targeting relief from dietary and alcohol-induced overindulgence. With the support of 5 Horizons Capital, Sen-Jam is poised to execute a robust trial strategy in collaboration with Novotech, renowned for its expertise in early-phase clinical trials.

Jim Iversen, Co-Founder and CEO of Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome 5 Horizons Capital as a financial and strategic partner to our team, on our journey to revolutionize inflammation care. Their investment and expertise in advancing clinical-stage therapies will enable us to bring SJP-001 closer to patients worldwide. With Novotech's excellence in trial management and 5 Horizons' visionary support, we are one step closer to transforming how the world addresses metabolic health and inflammation."

Aaron Ray, Managing Director of 5 Horizons Capital, commented, "As the lead investor in Sen-Jam's Phase 2 clinical trial for SJP-001, we are proud to be part of this community that has the potential to redefine how inflammation is treated globally. We are committed to supporting this groundbreaking therapeutic as it moves into clinical trials. Additionally, we look forward to collaborating with other investors to drive follow-on funding and accelerate the development of this promising asset."

This partnership underscores Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's commitment to delivering scalable, accessible solutions that enhance global health outcomes. By combining 5 Horizons Capital's financial and strategic expertise, Novotech's clinical trial leadership, and Sen-Jam's groundbreaking technology, this collaboration positions SJP-001 as a potential game-changer in the global market for metabolic and inflammatory health.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a pioneering biotech company transforming the treatment landscape for inflammation and metabolic disorders. Through its proprietary "Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Remedies" (PAIR) technology, Sen-Jam delivers precision therapies that work in harmony with the body's immune system to mitigate systemic risks associated with chronic inflammation while supporting long-term health and vitality. To learn more visit wefunder.com/senjam .

About 5 Horizons Capital

5 Horizons Capital specializes in supporting biotech companies during the critical in-human clinical trial phase. By providing capital and strategic guidance, 5 Horizons empowers the development of transformative therapies, accelerating value inflection points and driving innovation in life sciences.

About Novotech

Novotech is Asia-Pacific's leading full-service CRO, with over 25 years of experience in managing clinical trials across all phases and therapeutic areas. Novotech is committed to delivering high-quality clinical development services that enable biotech companies to bring innovative therapies to market efficiently.

