Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, the World's Most Resourceful Drug Innovator, Turns to Both Private and Institutional Investors to Secure Series A Financing to Further Advance Critical Therapeutics

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is engaging leading Crowdfunding platform, StartEngine to raise funding to advance their critical therapeutics, signaling them as the world's most resourceful pharma company.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, an innovative life sciences company developing a portfolio of revolutionary anti-inflammatories by repurposing existing molecules for novel combination therapy, launched today their next capital raise via Community Fundraising effort to drive drug development. This next round is dedicated to enhancing the portfolio value in additional clinical rigor and validation against an estimated total addressable market size of $217 Billion worldwide.

The last few months have been ground-breaking for the startup life sciences company who is enthusiastic about their portfolio of solutions they believe to be "the Next Generation of Anti-Inflammatories" aimed at solving some of the biggest unmet health needs in the world. Their lead assets include an RX oral therapy for COVID infections, an OTC Alcohol Hangover Prevention as well as an RX Opioid Withdrawal solutions. They are in active clinical trial for their COVID solution and just a few months ago entered an impressive strategic partnership agreement with Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls giant, KVK-Tech. Funding raised through this community round grassroots efforts will be further testament to this momentum and the company's values of putting people first to improve societal well-being.

More recently, the startup partnered with pioneering ventures such as People Science who are helping to democratize personal and professional access to pre-clinical studies to accelerate fresh ways for new solutions to get into the hands of those who need it most. In a recent press release, People Science and Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical announce their partnership on a tool for opioid use disorder (OUD). PharmaNewsIntelligence interviewed Belinda Tan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of People Science, to discuss the platform and its benefits.

In this day and age, where it seems societal problems, national debt and growing inflation are out of our control, Sen-Jam and their strategic partners are providing powerful ways for you to become involved and bring about much needed change.

To learn more about the Community Round which officially launches today, go to their campaign page at Start Engine.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

At Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical we disrupt pain and inflammation. Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's mission is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible by all. Sen-Jam repurposes small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for large unmet needs with a focus on improving clinical outcomes. Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to revolutionize pain treatment and the business of pain relief. Learn more at www.sen-jam.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Christine Leonard

781-913-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical