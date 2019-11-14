Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) to deliver remarks on judicial activism at National Press Club Newsmaker event Dec. 4

Earlier that week, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Second Amendment case NEW YORK STATE RIFLE & PISTOL ASSOCIATION V. CITY OF NEW YORK. The case tests New York City's now-defunct ordinance on the transportation of firearms outside of city limits. The Court's refusal to dismiss the case after the City of New York repealed the ordinance prompted Sen. Whitehouse and his Senate colleagues Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), to file a rare amicus brief this past August.

The brief ignited swift backlash from leaders in the Republican Party – a response that, according to Sen. Whitehouse, helped to illustrate the outsized influence of corporate and partisan donors on the courts.

This news conference will take place in the Club's Zenger Room, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club