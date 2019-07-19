Sen. Sherrod Brown at National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker July 31, 10:00 am, to Announce New Legislation to Curb Stock Buybacks and Provide a "Dividend" to Workers
WASHINGTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker news conference, 10:00 a.m., July 31, in the club's Holeman Lounge. Brown will unveil new legislation to curb stock buybacks and create a 'worker dividend' to ensure workers get a share of the profits that they help create.
Large publicly traded corporations often buy back their own stock in order to boost share value for their executives and investors. This practice has accelerated as a result of recent changes in tax law that benefited major corporations and the wealthiest Americans.
This Headliners Newsmaker event is open to credentialed media and Press Club members free of charge, with advance registration required.
