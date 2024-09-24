Send App by Flutterwave Collaborates with MainStreet Bank to Extend Remittance Reach to 49 U.S. States

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, today announced the expansion of its Send App service across 49 U.S. states through a partnership with MainStreet Bank, a subsidiary of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Send App by Flutterwave facilitates faster, easier, and more affordable money transfers from Africans in the diaspora to their families and friends back home. Other key features of Send App include real-time support and exchange rate updates, an activity section that tracks transactions in real-time, and a new voucher and referral code section.

Remittances to Africa have doubled over the last decade, reaching an estimated $100 billion in 2022, according to the United Nations, supporting the medical bills, education costs, and living expenses of an estimated 200 million Africans. The importance and necessity of staying connected, no matter the distance, is a key driver of this expansion.

Since its initial launch, Send App has quickly established itself as a trusted platform for Africans in the diaspora, offering a simple and affordable way to send money to loved ones across Africa. Send App's U.S. coverage has grown to 49 states today (all except Texas). The U.S. expansion will build on Flutterwave's success and reinforce its commitment to serving African diaspora communities globally with a payment solution that fits their needs.

"As a customer-focused, tech-forward community bank, MainStreet Bank understands and prioritizes investment in communities, which makes it a great fit for Flutterwave's goal to build bridges that connect Africa to the world," said Olugbenga "GB" Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave.

"Our partnership with MainStreet Bank underscores our dedication to providing secure, regulatory compliant, and efficient financial solutions. This has further strengthened the safety and security of our customers' funds and data, ensuring that Send App remains a reliable remittance solution that gives Africans in the diaspora peace of mind with every dollar they send back home. We care deeply about our diaspora community, who we expect to play a major role in Africa's next phase of growth."

Todd Youngren, President of Avenu, a Division of MainStreet Bank, said the Flutterwave relationship is a great fit for Avenu, an embedded banking platform with fully integrated compliance and risk management: "We are proud to partner with Flutterwave as they expand Send App across the U.S."

Send App by Flutterwave is currently available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. For more information on how to use Send App, please visit https://send.flutterwave.com.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that allows businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets by enabling local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries and enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its Send App remittance product. Flutterwave has processed over 630M transactions in excess of USD $31B, serves global and African customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and across various industries. For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit www.flutterwave.com.

About Send App by Flutterwave

Launched in 2021, Send App by Flutterwave, Africa's leading payment technology company, allows Africans in the diaspora to send money back home conveniently.

Send App supports multiple currencies, ensuring fast and reliable transfers to and or from over 30 countries. It offers 24/7 in-app assistance and adheres to the highest global security standards, including ISO certifications and compliance with PCI DSS, for the safety of user data and funds. For more information on Send App, please visit https://send.flutterwave.com.

About MainStreet Bank and Avenu

MainStreet Bank is a $2 billion-asset community bank with a culture of innovation headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. Its proprietary Avenu Software as a Service (SaaS) platform is the only embedded banking solution that connects bank partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a purpose-built bank owned and designed core solution. Learn more about MainStreet Bank at mstreetbank.com, and visit www.avenu.bank for an overview of Avenu.

