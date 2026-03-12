Senegal Joint Investigation Confirms Softcare's Product Quality and Compliance

DAKAR, Senegal and NAIROBI, Kenya and ACCRA, Ghana, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Health of Senegal recently held a press conference regarding the joint investigation involving Softcare SN. Following the press conference, the joint investigation conducted by the relevant regulatory authorities has now been formally concluded.

Softcare products have been verified by internationally recognized laboratories SGS and GALAB

According to Senegal Ministry of Health, no evidence was found indicating the use of expired raw materials in Softcare's production processes. In addition, the investigation confirms that Softcare's products comply with applicable safety, hygiene and regulatory requirements in Senegal.

Throughout the investigation process, Softcare cooperated fully with the relevant authorities and respected all applicable procedures. The conclusion of the joint investigation marks an important step toward reinforcing market confidence and strengthening communication with consumers.

Reintroducing Softcare After the Conclusion of the Investigation

Softcare group is a multinational hygiene product group principally engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of baby and feminine hygiene products, including baby diapers, baby pants, sanitary pads and wet wipes, focusing on the fast-growing emerging markets, including Africa and Latin America.

According to Frost & Sullivan, in terms of sales volume in 2024, Softcare ranked first in both the baby diapers market and the sanitary pads market in Africa. It has established sales network covering over 30 countries across Africa and Latin America, with over 2,800 wholesalers, distributors, supermarkets and other retailers in total.

Through local manufacturing, Softcare remains committed to a long-term development strategy in emerging markets, consistently integrating business growth with corporate social responsibility.

Softcare contributes to local development, public health awareness, and social well-being through a combination of commercial operations and CSR activities in all the countries where it operates.

Quality Assurance and Independent Verification

Health and safety have always been Softcare's top priority. Softcare considers product quality not merely as a regulatory requirement, but as a long-term responsibility to consumers and communities.

To this end, Softcare has established and implemented a comprehensive quality management framework covering the full production cycle, from raw material sourcing to manufacturing, storage, and distribution. All of the production plants of Softcare, including those in Benin, Cameroon and Zambia have obtained ISO 9001 (quality management system), ISO 14001 (environmental management system) and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety management system) certifications.

Besides, Softcare regularly engages authoritative independent laboratories, such as GALAB Laboratories GmbH and SGS S.A. to conduct specific performance and chemical tests on its hygiene products to ensure they are free from harmful substances, and comply with EDANA standards, the European industry safety standards for hygiene products.

Most recently, the company's hygiene products underwent a joint and rigorous inspection conducted by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Senegal, and passed the government's quality and safety assessment with excellent quality standards.

Ongoing Commitment: Bringing quality living to every family in emerging markets

With over 15 years of local operation, Softcare has earned the trust and recognitions of consumers and governments across multiple countries, becoming an important driving force for industrialization and community development in emerging markets.

In June 2025, Softcare obtained the Most Admired Personal Care Brand—Kenya's Best Brand Awards granted by Brand Africa. Prior to this, Softcare ranked among the Top 15 Most Loved Brands by Women in Kenya from 2022 to 2024, an honor jointly awarded by Kenya BSD Group and Ipsos.

In December 2025, Softcare was awarded the Most Trusted Sanitary Pad Brand in Tanzania and Most Quality Baby Diaper Brand in Tanzania by Consumer Choice Awards Africa, one of Africa's most influential consumer-voted award programs.

In late 2025, the Vice President of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, attended and officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Softcare's local facility in Ghana. During the event, she commended Softcare's contribution to local industrial development and job creation, noting that Softcare produces high-quality sanitary pads proudly bearing the "Made in Ghana" label.

These recognitions reflect Softcare's broader commitment to responsible local manufacturing and quality excellence, enhancing the quality of life for families in emerging markets.

Following the conclusion of the joint investigation in Senegal, Softcare reaffirms its commitment to strengthening quality management and transparency. The company remains dedicated to protecting the health and safety of customers, and will continue working with regulators and independent laboratories to ensure consistent product quality and long-term consumer trust.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931975/1.jpg