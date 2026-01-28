SenesTech Announces CEO Transition Plan

Board To Initiate Search For New Leadership As Current CEO Plans Retirement

Dr. Jamie Bechtel Named Interim Executive Chair To Further Support Transition

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES), a pioneer in fertility control solutions for managing rodent populations, today announced that Joel Fruendt, President and Chief Executive Officer, has informed the Board of Directors of his intent to retire. The Board will commence a formal search for a successor. Mr. Fruendt will continue to serve as President and CEO until the search is completed or until June 30, 2026, whichever occurs first.

Mr. Fruendt joined SenesTech in 2022 and has overseen the Company's development and launch of its revolutionary new product, Evolve®, across multiple retail and professional channels.

In addition, to further support this transition, the Board has appointed Dr. Jamie Bechtel, current Chair of the Board, to the newly created role of Interim Executive Chair. In this role, Dr. Bechtel will partner with management to support strategic alignment, execution discipline, and clear communication between the Board and the leadership team. This position is intended to reinforce management accountability and ensure continuity – without assuming day-to-day operational responsibilities.

"Joel has played a pivotal role in positioning SenesTech for future growth, particularly through the successful launch of Evolve®, and a renewed focus on operational execution," said Dr. Jamie Bechtel, Chair of the Board. "We are grateful for his leadership and his dedication to the Company's mission."

"It has been a privilege to lead the SenesTech team through this important chapter in the Company's growth," said Fruendt. "We've made strong progress expanding access to our effective and sustainable fertility control solutions, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together. As I plan for my retirement, I remain committed to supporting a smooth and thoughtful transition."

"The Board has full confidence in a smooth and orderly transition, supported by our strong management team. Interim COO Michael Edell and CFO Tom Chesterman will continue leading the day-to-day execution of our plans," added Dr. Bechtel. "As Interim Executive Chair, I will be supporting the management team during this transitional period by helping ensure strategic alignment, execution discipline, and clear communication between the Board and the organization."

The Board will engage an executive search firm to assist in identifying a qualified successor to lead SenesTech in its next chapter.

