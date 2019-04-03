SenesTech Announces Commercial Acceleration With New Senior Vice President, Edward Albe

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, is excited to announce that Ed Albe has joined SenesTech as Senior Vice President of Commercialization.

"In our earnings call last Thursday, we discussed our commercial accomplishments cast in the structure of our new commercial verticals of Structural/Cities, Food Production, Storage, and Animal Facilities. We introduced this strategy as a prelude to our addition of Ed Albe to our team," commented Dr. Loretta Mayer, CEO and co-founder of SenesTech. "Ed officially joined our team last January. In the past 90 days we have worked together to provide Ed with insight into our company with an immersion strategy of detailed company history and performance, criss-crossing the US from New York to California meeting our major customers and hearing their 'voice,' culminating with a Board-approved commercialization strategy for 2019 and beyond. It is with confidence and excitement that we hand the reins of commercialization (Marketing, Sales, Manufacturing and Distribution) to Ed for a bountiful future."

Ed is a high technology industry veteran with an impressive track record of bringing innovative, often esoteric, products to market. He has provided the commercialization and go-to-market strategy for startups, as well as nascent companies introducing novel products to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, specialty chemical, and photonics marketplaces. He is especially adept at turning around underperforming marketing and sales assets to accelerate the time to profitable revenue. Ed received his MBA from Denver's Regis University and is generally regarded within high technology as a lean startup expert.

"I'm delighted that Dr. Mayer and Dr. Dyer, the co-founders of SenesTech, asked me to join their team! SenesTech, and it's flagship product ContraPest®, are poised to dramatically enhance next generation integrated pest management (IPM) protocols. I am especially pleased to join a company that has created a fertility control product for rats which does not have the deleterious impact on our ecology as rodenticides. SenesTech's innovative culture and raison d'être had me instantly," commented Ed Albe.

Drs. Cheryl Dyer and Loretta Mayer, co-founders, responded, "Welcome aboard, Ed."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in a decreased reliance on lethal options. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectation regarding sales commitments, our expectation regarding the conversion of sales commitments and programs to revenue, our belief that our product is more humane, less harmful to the environment and more effective than traditional methods, and our belief that ContraPest will establish a new paradigm in rodent control without environmental effects of rodenticides. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

