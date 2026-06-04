SenesTech Expands Distribution of Evolve® Rodent Birth Control™ into Bermuda

SURPRISE, Ariz., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a leader in birth control solutions for managing rodent populations, today announced the expansion of its Evolve® Rodent Birth Control™ products into Bermuda through a distribution agreement with Animal and Garden House, marking another step in the Company's growing presence in environmentally sensitive island markets.

"Bermuda presents a unique environment for pest management solutions. As a small island with a dense population and close proximity between urban areas and surrounding marine ecosystems, the use of traditional rodenticides has long required careful consideration. Concerns regarding runoff, non-target exposure, and impacts on wildlife have contributed to a highly controlled regulatory environment governing pesticide importation and use," said Jennifer McCarron of Animal and Garden House. "Evolve Rodent Birth Control offers a novel approach to managing rodent populations by reducing fertility rather than relying solely on lethal methods. Designed to integrate into existing pest management programs, we believe Evolve provides an effective and sustainable solution that can be used alongside or in place of traditional rodenticides."

"Bermuda represents an ideal market for Evolve," said Michael Edell, President and CEO of SenesTech. "The island's focus on environmental stewardship, together with the realities of rodent control in a compact and interconnected ecosystem, underscores the importance of solutions that go beyond conventional methods. Bermuda is part of a broader network of environmental leaders and organizations across the Caribbean and other sensitive ecosystems that understand how quickly ecological impacts can extend beyond local boundaries. We feel Evolve is well positioned to support those long-term sustainability objectives."

Other existing and expanding deployments of Evolve in the area include the U.S. Virgin Islands and Belize.

About SenesTech, Inc.

SenesTech is committed to creating healthier environments by managing animal pest populations through birth control. The company's groundbreaking products, including Evolve rodent birth control, integrate seamlessly into pest management programs, significantly enhancing their effectiveness while reducing reliance on traditional poisons. SenesTech's mission is to create cleaner cities, more efficient businesses, and healthier communities with products that are effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding anticipated benefits from the distribution agreement with Animal and Garden House, and Evolve's ability to provide an effective and sustainable solution to support long-term sustainability objectives and be used alongside or in place of traditional rodenticides. You are cautioned that such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, the risk that the distribution agreement with Animal and Garden House may not provide the benefits expected, variability in field conditions, implementation practices, market acceptance of our products, regulatory considerations, and other risks described in SenesTech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700, [email protected]

Company Contact:

Tom Chesterman, SenesTech, Inc.

(928) 233-7533, [email protected]

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.