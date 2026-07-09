SenesTech's Evolve® Delivers Significant Reduction in Rodent Damage at Texas Agricultural Operation

SURPRISE, Ariz., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a leader in fertility control solutions for managing rodent populations, today announced successful results from the use of Evolve® Rat Birth Control™ at a 400-acre farming operation in Dalhart, Texas, where rodents had been causing persistent damage to underground irrigation infrastructure.

The farm utilizes one of the world's leading irrigation systems for precision agriculture and sustainable water management. Prior to implementing Evolve, rodents routinely chewed through underground irrigation tape in search of water in the dry Texas climate, resulting in recurring leaks, increased maintenance expenses, labor-intensive repairs, reduced irrigation efficiency, and disruptions to crop production. Damage to irrigation infrastructure required ongoing monitoring and repair, creating additional costs and diverting resources from other farm operations.

According to observations made during the first several months following implementation of Evolve, the farm experienced a substantial reduction in rodent activity and irrigation tape damage. During the most recent reporting period, onsite observations indicated rodent activity across the property declined by an estimated 80%.

"For the first time since implementing this underground irrigation system, we're seeing dramatically fewer leaks caused by rodents," stated the farm owner. "We're very pleased with the results and plan to continue using Evolve as part of our long-term rodent management program."

"At the outset of the project, hundreds to thousands of rodent holes were visible throughout the perimeter of the property and around individual pump stations," said Michael Edell, SenesTech's President and CEO. "During the first several months of implementation, we observed significant consumption of Evolve at bait stations throughout the property. As the program progressed, visible rodent activity declined steadily, including fewer active holes and reduced feeding activity around bait stations."

Evolve was implemented using a specially designed agricultural "T-Bait Station" configuration intended for large-scale agricultural environments, including row crop farms, dairies, ranches, and related applications. The system was designed to provide low-cost deployment, simplified servicing, and visual monitoring of refill requirements.

The agricultural irrigation market in the United States represents a multi-billion-dollar sector supporting millions of acres of crop production, particularly across water-sensitive regions in the Southwest, Texas, California, and the Great Plains. Underground drip irrigation systems are uniquely susceptible to rodent damage because irrigation tape and tubing are installed directly within active field environments where burrowing rodents frequently chew through lines in search of moisture, creating leaks, reducing irrigation efficiency, increasing repair costs, and disrupting water delivery during critical growing periods.

"We believe this demonstrates an important agricultural application for Evolve," continued Edell. "The results we observed at this operation highlight the value of a long-term rodent management strategy. Evolve provides growers with a sustainable tool that can help reduce rodent pressure over time while complementing existing integrated pest management programs and helping protect valuable irrigation infrastructure."

The operation is a fourth-generation Texas farm producing winter wheat and summer corn and utilizes underground drip irrigation technology as part of its water conservation strategy. Following the positive results observed to date, the farm plans to continue using Evolve as part of its long-term rodent management program.

Evolve Rat Birth Control is designed to reduce rodent populations through fertility control rather than acute toxicity, offering an alternative or complementary approach to traditional rodenticide programs.

About SenesTech, Inc.

SenesTech is the leader in rodent birth control solutions. The Company's patented products, marketed under its Evolve® and ContraPest® brands, provide effective, sustainable approaches to long-term rodent population management that can be integrated into existing pest management programs or used independently. SenesTech serves both consumer and professional markets with science-based solutions aimed at addressing one of the world's most persistent pest challenges.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of Evolve® Rodent Birth Control™, the ability of fertility control to reduce rodent populations and associated damage over time, the potential for continued reductions in rodent activity and irrigation infrastructure damage at the featured agricultural operation, the ability of similar agricultural operations to achieve comparable results, the potential market opportunity for Evolve in agricultural applications, customer adoption and continued use of Evolve, and SenesTech's commercial growth strategy.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Actual results may vary due to differences in rodent populations, environmental and field conditions, farming practices, bait placement and consumption, implementation and maintenance of treatment programs, customer purchasing decisions, regulatory developments, competitive products, and other risks described from time to time in SenesTech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The results described in this release relate to a single commercial agricultural operation, and results achieved at other locations may differ based on local conditions and implementation.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700, [email protected]

Company Contact:

Tom Chesterman, SenesTech, Inc.

(928) 233-7533, [email protected]

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.