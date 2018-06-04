SenesTech Maps Out Regulatory Path with EPA for ContraPest® Enhancements

"As we have always shared, our ContraPest EPA label is dynamic. As we increase product use and additional studies have been completed, our label expands. In our recent meetings, we have confirmed a clear path for the label, product, and use improvements to ContraPest that we have been asked to consider by our customers. We should be able to make rapid progress," said Dr. Loretta P. Mayer, co-Founder and CEO of SenesTech. "These enhancements open up the entire billion dollar market to us for rodent pest control products and will facilitate an easier sales process for us to our customer base."

"Many of these enhancements and improvements come directly from our pest management professional (PMP) customers, of how they would like to see ContraPest evolve, and what they need from us to increase deployment of ContraPest in their business," said Tom Chesterman, EVP and CFO for SenesTech. "As we have talked about before, our customers have asked for, among other things: removal of the restricted use classification, an expanded set of bait station options, non-liquid formulations for special circumstances, and the addition of mice as a target species to the label. We have clear guidance on exactly how to address each of these."

Restricted Use

ContraPest is a "Restricted Use" product (RUP) due to the need for applicator expertise. This designation means that a PMP must, in many states, be specially licensed for restricted use products, and is subject to additional regulation.

"Based on the acute toxicity data submitted last year and its status as a non-lethal product, we will work with the EPA on the RUP designation, much as we did previously when the EPA recognized the lower risk of handler exposure and reduced the label warnings. This should be a relatively rapid process," said Dr. Mayer.

"We have found resistance from some PMPs who are initially unable or unwilling to deploy Restricted Use products as a matter of policy and practice. Removing this designation will greatly improve our market acceptance immediately. It is the number one request of our PMP customer base," said Joe Malinowski, VP of Sales. "With the removal of 'Restricted Use' labeling, we believe this distinction will enable an easier sales process and broader market acceptance of our product."

Bait Stations

ContraPest is designed and manufactured to be deployed in an industry-standard bait box, the JT Eaton 903TP.

"While standard, this bait box is not the most common bait box used. Many PMPs and distributors do not stock or deploy with the JT Eaton 903TP. Having ContraPest in a delivery format configuration that fits additional bait box options greatly expands the useability of ContraPest by PMPs," continued Mr. Malinowski. "We notified the EPA at our meeting of a bait delivery configuration that will fit inside the Bell Labs PROTECTA EVO Express. The system should be available this Fall."

Non-Liquid Formulations

ContraPest is delivered in a liquid formulation, which makes it more palatable to rats, who must consume up to 10% of their body weight in water per day. This makes it an attractive and effective formulation under most circumstances.

"There are certain applications where a non-liquid formulation would be preferable. For example, in settings where bait must be dropped from the air, such as remote island locations and steep terrain, a non-liquid formulation is necessary. We have been working with a natural resources program in Hawaii on this and have been approached by conservation agencies and groups who would like to deploy ContraPest in environmentally sensitive regions. We hope to be able to provide such a formulation to meet these needs by late next summer prior to rodent infestation season in Hawaii," said Dr. Mayer.

Mice

ContraPest is currently approved for use in controlling rat infestations. This is the largest and most serious rodent pest control challenge. The treatment of infestations by mice, however, is nearly an equal challenge.

"We have begun to collect the data necessary to show ContraPest's efficacy on mice. We intend to use the same, EPA-approved active ingredients in a way which should greatly streamline the review and approval process," continued Dr. Mayer.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology that targets the reproductive capabilities of Norway and roof rats. As a highly palatable liquid, the formulation promotes sustained consumption, helping to reduce fertility in both male and female rats, bringing populations down and keeping them down. Our delivery system is designed to minimize handler exposure, and ContraPest is dispensed inside tamper resistant bait stations, minimizing the risks to non-target species.

As a versatile tool, ContraPest can be used within Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs to help reduce reproduction and magnify the success of IPM protocols or as a standalone, non-lethal solution for customers that are looking to reduce or eliminate the use of lethal methodologies.

ContraPest is a Restricted Use Pesticide, due to applicator expertise. Please read and comply with all label instructions. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties and describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. Forward looking statements are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "believe," "plan," "will" or "should," "continue," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually," "projected" or other comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: our expectations regarding our utilization of operating cash, our expectations regarding operating results, and our expectations related to our product messaging and distribution relationships. You should not unduly rely on forward looking statements because such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

