SenesTech Signs Expanded Distribution Agreement for Evolve™ Soft Bait Sales into the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

PHOENIX, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces the expansion of its distribution agreement with Pesterminators Pvt Ltd to include the deployment of EvolveTM. This expansion also extends the territory into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market through the Pesterminators subsidiary, TCS Global for General Trading LLC in UAE.

"This expansion is part of our regional strategy as we collaborate with Pesterminators and follows the successful deployment of our ContraPest products into the Maldives. This expanded distribution agreement incorporates their initial stocking order for Evolve as well as an expanded territory that now includes the UAE," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO.

"The UAE has implemented strict measures in recent years to control and prevent the use of harmful chemicals. Health officials in Dubai have issued warnings about hiring illegal companies, with municipal regulations prohibiting the importing, handling, and trading of pesticides without permission, and limiting the use of poisons in sensitive areas. Pesterminators is committed to introducing sustainable solutions for the pest management segment and holds a solid position in the UAE. Evolve aligns well into our pest control practice and meets regulatory requirements in the region," said Mr. Sathes Ramachandran, CEO of Pesterminators Pvt Ltd and TCS Global, UAE.

"Further regional expansion is expected as we proceed systematically with Pesterminators," concluded Mr. Fruendt.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

