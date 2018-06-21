SenesTech to Unveil California Rollout Strategy with Pest Managers at the Pest Control Operators of California Annual Conference

CDPR has proposed to register ContraPest® for use in California. The comment period has now closed.

The Company has also announced the following actions to meet the associated expected demand in California:

Production of ContraPest has increased, as inventory levels have dropped in response to introductory offers outside of California .





. The Company is working with distributors and key pest management firms in California on a California -specific promotion program, which would be effective upon approval from the CDPR.





on a -specific promotion program, which would be effective upon approval from the CDPR. Appropriate personnel at the Company have received licensure as Pest Control Dealer Designated Agent within the State of California , which allows the Company to directly and more efficiently sell and ship ContraPest to licensed pest management professionals (PMP), upon approval from the CDPR of ContraPest.





, which allows the Company to directly and more efficiently sell and ship ContraPest to licensed pest management professionals (PMP), upon approval from the CDPR of ContraPest. SenesTech will introduce a new, proprietary delivery tank design to fit in a standard Bell Labs PROTECTA EVO Express bait box; which will enable their customers to seamless transition ContraPest into their existing delivery systems. Having ContraPest in a delivery format configuration that fits additional bait box options greatly expands the usability of ContraPest by pest management professionals.





The Company has been invited to present at a variety of community forums in California , where there is growing and intense interest in methods of pest management that incorporate non-lethal management techniques and/or limit the use of anti-coagulants.

"California is one of the top pest control markets in the nation, and one that balances economic power with ethical and environmental priorities. There is no question in my mind that ContraPest will be welcomed in California like no other market," said Dr. Loretta P. Mayer, SenesTech's co-Founder and CEO.

"We intend to fully capitalize on the potential California presents," said Tom Chesterman, SenesTech's EVP, head of commercialization and CFO. "In order to do so, we have developed a variety of options to increase working capital and market development programs. We can not comment further on these financial market options yet, but we are committed to having the resources to fuel rapid and successful growth in California and elsewhere."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology that targets the reproductive capabilities of Norway and roof rats. As a highly palatable liquid, the formulation promotes sustained consumption, helping to reduce fertility in both male and female rats, bringing populations down and keeping them down. Our delivery system is designed to minimize handler exposure, and ContraPest® is dispensed inside tamper resistant bait stations, minimizing the risks to non-target species.

As a versatile tool, ContraPest® can be used within your Integrated Pest Management program to help reduce reproduction and magnify the success of your IPM protocols or as a standalone, non-lethal solution for customers that are looking to reduce or eliminate their use of lethal methodologies.

ContraPest® is a Restricted Use Pesticide, due to applicator expertise. Please read and comply with all label instructions. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

